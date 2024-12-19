REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The fifth match of the Big Bash League will be played between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes in Geelong. While the Renegades have played a game before, Hobart Hurricanes will play for the first time this season.
The Renegades lost their opening fixture against Sydney Sixers by five wickets. They did well in patches but crumbled in the final moments, letting the opponent win.
Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes will want to open their campaign on a winning note. They have a quality squad laced with several match-winners and look to put on a good show.
Melbourne Renegades: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Mackenzie Harvey, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Ben McDermott, Shai Hope, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou, Waqar Salamkheil
The average first-innings score in Geelong has been 128, with pacers snaring 72.31% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting surface, with some help for speedsters throughout the competition. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Jake Fraser-McGurk (REN):
Matthew Wade (HUR):
Nathan Ellis (HUR):
Will Sutherland (REN):
Ben McDermott (HUR):
Chris Jordan (HUR):
Caleb Jewell (HUR):
Both teams have quality squads. However, Melbourne Renegades look slightly better as a batting unit, which gives them an edge. Expect the Renegades to win the contest.
