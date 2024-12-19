REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The fifth match of the Big Bash League will be played between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes in Geelong. While the Renegades have played a game before, Hobart Hurricanes will play for the first time this season.

The Renegades lost their opening fixture against Sydney Sixers by five wickets. They did well in patches but crumbled in the final moments, letting the opponent win.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes will want to open their campaign on a winning note. They have a quality squad laced with several match-winners and look to put on a good show.

REN vs HUR: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Mackenzie Harvey, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Ben McDermott, Shai Hope, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou, Waqar Salamkheil

REN vs HUR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Geelong has been 128, with pacers snaring 72.31% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting surface, with some help for speedsters throughout the competition. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Jake Fraser-McGurk (REN):

Jake Fraser-McGurk will open the innings. He can exploit the powerplay overs and score big.

He is known for his aggressive batting. He has looked in good touch lately.

Matthew Wade (HUR):

Matthew Wade has 362 runs at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 163.80 in 12 innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has three fifties against them.

Matthew Wade will open the innings. He can also contribute with his wicketkeeping.

Nathan Ellis (HUR):

Nathan Ellis will bowl in different phases. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Nathan Ellis has 9 wickets at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 22.11 in nine innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Will Sutherland (REN):

Will Sutherland is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

He scored 36 runs and took two wickets in the previous game.

Ben McDermott (HUR):

Ben McDermott has 599 runs at an average of 74.87 and a strike rate of 153.19 in 12 innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has three fifties and two centuries against them.

Ben McDermott will open the innings and is known for scoring big. He can again make a big score.

Chris Jordan (HUR):

Chris Jordan is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

He also bowls in the death overs, which will increase his probability of taking wickets.

REN vs HUR Player to Avoid

Caleb Jewell (HUR):

Caleb Jewell might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction:

Both teams have quality squads. However, Melbourne Renegades look slightly better as a batting unit, which gives them an edge. Expect the Renegades to win the contest.

