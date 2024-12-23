REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The tenth match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 features the Melbourne Renegades taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.
Melbourne Renegades won their most recent match against Hobart Hurricanes by 6 wickets. They have recorded 1 win and 1 loss in their first two matches.
Also Read: Meet Sam Konstas: The 19-year-old Australia Batter Set to Open Against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. in Boxing Day Test Match
Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers lost their most recent match against Hobart Hurricanes by 8 wickets. They have 1 win and 1 loss in their first two matches.
Melbourne Renegades: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Mackenzie Harvey, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (wk) Matthew Hurst, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris
The pitch is likely to favor pacers with the new, hard ball, offering some lateral movement early on. However, as the match progresses, the conditions are expected to become more favorable for batting.
The temperature is expected to be around 15°C, with minimal chances of rain.
Jake Fraser-McGurk (REN)
Josh Inglis (SCO)
Tim Seifert (REN)
Will Sutherland (REN)
Cooper Connolly (SCO)
Jason Behrendorff (SCO)
Matthew Hurst (SCO)
Also Read: 5 Rajasthan Royals Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025
Both teams have strong squads and have each secured one win in their two matches, but Perth Scorchers are likely to edge past Melbourne Renegades in this closely contested game and return to winning ways.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.