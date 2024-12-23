REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The tenth match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 features the Melbourne Renegades taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades won their most recent match against Hobart Hurricanes by 6 wickets. They have recorded 1 win and 1 loss in their first two matches.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers lost their most recent match against Hobart Hurricanes by 8 wickets. They have 1 win and 1 loss in their first two matches.

REN vs SCO: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Mackenzie Harvey, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (wk) Matthew Hurst, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

REN vs SCO: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch is likely to favor pacers with the new, hard ball, offering some lateral movement early on. However, as the match progresses, the conditions are expected to become more favorable for batting.

The temperature is expected to be around 15°C, with minimal chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Jake Fraser-McGurk (REN)

Jake Fraser-McGurk has the ability to exploit the powerplay overs, potentially scoring big.

He provides a solid start for his team, and even if he scores 20-30 runs, it adds significant points to the team.

Josh Inglis (SCO)

Josh Inglis scored 49 runs in the last match.

As a wicketkeeper, he is a good pick, especially since he bats higher up in the order.

Tim Seifert (REN)

Tim Seifert has accumulated 92 runs in two matches.

In the last game, he contributed a solid 37* runs.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Will Sutherland (REN)

Will Sutherland is expected to contribute with both bat and ball.

He has scored 36 runs and taken 5 wickets in the previous two games.

Cooper Connolly (SCO)

Cooper Connolly contributes with both bat and ball.

He has scored 78 runs and taken 1 wicket in the previous two games.

Jason Behrendorff (SCO)

Jason Behrendorff is a solid pick for this match as he takes wickets in almost every matches.

He has taken 3 wickets in the last two games.

REN vs SCO Player to Avoid

Matthew Hurst (SCO)

Matthew Hurst can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction:

Both teams have strong squads and have each secured one win in their two matches, but Perth Scorchers are likely to edge past Melbourne Renegades in this closely contested game and return to winning ways.

