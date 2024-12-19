SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Pakistan tour of South 2024

Pakistan won the first game by three wickets. It was a thriller, and Salman Agha held his nerve to see his team over the line. This will be the second game of the ODI series. It will be played on 19th December 2024 at 5:30 PM IST at Newlands, Cape Town.
South Africa will be eager for a comeback in this game. Their middle order failed to get going except for Heinrich Klaasen. The openers got off to a good start but the other batters will have to take responsibility. The bowlers did a decent job but failed to finish things up.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will be pretty confident coming into this game. The bowlers led by Salman Agha did a great job for them. Consistency in batting is still a big concern for them. Saim Ayub (109 runs) and Salman Agha (82*) scored 191 runs off the 242 that Pakistan scored. Haris Rauf’s form with the ball another headache for the visitors.
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Ottniel Baartman
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed
The pitch will be an excellent one for batting in this game. There will be good pace and bounce for the pacers and the batters will enjoy batting. Wrist spinners have found success at the venue. Teams are expected to prefer chasing.
It will be a bright sunny day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 22-23 degrees Celsius.
Rassie van der Dussen (SA)
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
Tristan Stubbs (SA)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Marco Jansen (SA)
Salman Agha (PAK)
Irfan Khan (PAK)
Both teams are looking equally balanced which we saw in the last game. South Africa has good depth in their batting and they are expected to win this game against Pakistan. Pakistan are heavily dependent on 3-4 players to win them games.