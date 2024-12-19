SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Pakistan tour of South 2024

Pakistan won the first game by three wickets. It was a thriller, and Salman Agha held his nerve to see his team over the line. This will be the second game of the ODI series. It will be played on 19th December 2024 at 5:30 PM IST at Newlands, Cape Town.

South Africa will be eager for a comeback in this game. Their middle order failed to get going except for Heinrich Klaasen. The openers got off to a good start but the other batters will have to take responsibility. The bowlers did a decent job but failed to finish things up.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be pretty confident coming into this game. The bowlers led by Salman Agha did a great job for them. Consistency in batting is still a big concern for them. Saim Ayub (109 runs) and Salman Agha (82*) scored 191 runs off the 242 that Pakistan scored. Haris Rauf’s form with the ball another headache for the visitors.

SA vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Ottniel Baartman

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

SA vs PAK: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting in this game. There will be good pace and bounce for the pacers and the batters will enjoy batting. Wrist spinners have found success at the venue. Teams are expected to prefer chasing.

It will be a bright sunny day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 22-23 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Rassie van der Dussen played at 3 in the last game. He will be a top fantasy pick for this game.

He has 168 runs in 4 games at the venue at an average of 168 including 2 fifties. Try him as C/VC in the big leagues.

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan will bat at 4 for Pakistan and he’ll also keep wickets. He got out cheaply in the first game but he’s a good player and will be a top fantasy pick.

Rizwan has scored 131 runs in 5 ODI innings this year at an average of 43.66.

Tristan Stubbs (SA)

Tristan Stubbs despite failing in the first game will be a top fantasy pick. He is a proven match-winner on his day.

Stubbs has scored 243 runs in 7 innings this year at an average of 48.60 including a fifty and a hundred to his name.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub continued his sublime form in the first ODI. He scored a match-winning 109. Ayub is expected to contribute with the bat as well.

He has scored 389 runs in 7 ODIs this year at an average of 64.83 including two hundreds and a fifty. Ayub will be a top C/VC option.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen picked up one wicket and scored 10 runs. He will contribute with both bat and ball which makes him a top C/VC pick.

Jansen can trouble the Pakistani batters with his extra bounce and movement early on with the new ball.

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha was the one-man show in the first ODI. He picked up 4 wickets and then scored 82* runs when his team was in trouble.

He is expected to bowl a few overs and will bat at 5. Agha will be an ideal C/VC choice.

SA vs PAK Player to Avoid

Irfan Khan (PAK)

Irfan Khan will bat at number 7 for Pakistan. He won’t contribute with the ball as well. It’s unlikely that he’ll get to face enough deliveries to create an impact with his batting.

Grand League Team for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are looking equally balanced which we saw in the last game. South Africa has good depth in their batting and they are expected to win this game against Pakistan. Pakistan are heavily dependent on 3-4 players to win them games.