SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Pakistan tour of South 2024

This will be the third and final game of the ODI series. It will be played on 22nd December 2024 at 5:30 PM IST at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Pakistan won the first two ODIs and clinched the series.

South Africa will be eager to finish the series with a win. They have been very average with the bat in the first two ODIs and it’s the main reason for their poor performance. No batter except Heinrich Klaasen has performed consistently. The bowlers have done well. The Proteas will need the likes of Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller to step up with the bat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be eyeing a clean sweep in this match. They have performed as a team and all the players stepped up in the last game. Babar Azam scored 73 runs with Mohammad Rizwan scoring 80. Kamran Ghulam changed the course of the game with his 63. Shaheen Afridi picked up 4 wickets with Naseem Shah picking up 3. Haris Rauf’s form is of concern to them.

SA vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi/Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

SA vs PAK: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Wanderers is known for its extra pace and bounce. There will be good assistance for the pacers with the new ball. The ball will fly quickly at this venue and the batters will get good returns for their shots. Expect teams to chase if they win the toss. Score

Rain is predicted throughout the day. The temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius during game time.

Top Player Picks for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Babar Azam (SA)

Babar Azam scored 73 runs in the last game. His strike rate was quite low but he did well. He will be a key batter for Pakistan and a top fantasy pick.

He has 669 runs in 13 ODIs against the Proteas at an average of 60.81 including 5 fifties and a century.

Naseem Shah (PAK)

Naseem Shah picked up 3 wickets in the last match. He’s a key pacer for Pakistan and will get good assistance off the pitch in this game.

Naseem will be a top pick and can pick 2-3 wickets in this match as well.

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Rassie van der Dussen failed in the first two games but he’s a quality batter and has an exceptional record against Pakistan in ODIs.

Rassie has scored 512 runs in 10 innings at an average of 73.14 including one century and 4 fifties.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub has been in great form lately. He has scored runs in almost every game and can chip in with a wicket or two.

He has scored 134 runs in the first two ODIs. Ayub will be a top C/VC option for this match.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen picked up 3 wickets in the last game. He will enjoy bowling at the Wanderers and will be a top C/VC pick.

Jansen has 6 wickets in two ODIs at the Wanderers including a 5-wicket haul.

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan will bat at 4 for Pakistan and he’ll also keep wickets. He scored 80 runs in the last game.

Rizwan likes to take his time batting for a longer duration. He will be an ideal C/VC choice, especially if batting first.

SA vs PAK Player to Avoid

Irfan Khan (PAK)

Irfan Khan will bat at number 7 for Pakistan. He won’t contribute with the ball as well. It’s unlikely that he’ll get to face enough deliveries to create an impact with his batting.

Grand League Team for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

South African batters have failed to get going except for Heinrich Klaasen. The likes of Tony de Zozri, Aiden Markram and David Miller have failed to perform consistently. Pakistan, meanwhile, has played as a team and they will start as the favourites to win this match.