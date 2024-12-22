SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Pakistan tour of South 2024

This will be the third and final game of the ODI series. It will be played on 22nd December 2024 at 5:30 PM IST at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Pakistan won the first two ODIs and clinched the series.
South Africa will be eager to finish the series with a win. They have been very average with the bat in the first two ODIs and it’s the main reason for their poor performance. No batter except Heinrich Klaasen has performed consistently. The bowlers have done well. The Proteas will need the likes of Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller to step up with the bat.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will be eyeing a clean sweep in this match. They have performed as a team and all the players stepped up in the last game. Babar Azam scored 73 runs with Mohammad Rizwan scoring 80. Kamran Ghulam changed the course of the game with his 63. Shaheen Afridi picked up 4 wickets with Naseem Shah picking up 3. Haris Rauf’s form is of concern to them.
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi/Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kwena Maphaka
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
The pitch at the Wanderers is known for its extra pace and bounce. There will be good assistance for the pacers with the new ball. The ball will fly quickly at this venue and the batters will get good returns for their shots. Expect teams to chase if they win the toss. Score
Rain is predicted throughout the day. The temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius during game time.
Babar Azam (SA)
Naseem Shah (PAK)
Rassie van der Dussen (SA)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Marco Jansen (SA)
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
Irfan Khan (PAK)
South African batters have failed to get going except for Heinrich Klaasen. The likes of Tony de Zozri, Aiden Markram and David Miller have failed to perform consistently. Pakistan, meanwhile, has played as a team and they will start as the favourites to win this match.