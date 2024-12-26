SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Two of the strongest teams in the competition will lock horns in the 12th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25. Perth Scorchers will be up against Brisbane Heat at the Perth Stadium.

Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games. While Perth Scorchers lost their last fixture against Melbourne Renegades, Brisbane Heat registered a three-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers.

This contest will be about getting back on the winning run for Perth Scorchers. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat would want to keep the momentum going.

SCO vs HEA: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Matthew Spoors, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Will Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

SCO vs HEA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Perth has been 164, with pacers snaring 79.59% of wickets here. Expect another true deck with pace and bounce, and the ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 25°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Also Read: 3 Stars Who Might Remain on the KKR Bench in IPL 2025

Top Player Picks for SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Jason Behrendorff (SCO):

Jason Behrendorff always gets assistance off the deck. He will bowl with the new ball and also bowl in the slog overs.

Jason Behrendorff has 35 wickets at an average of 19.08 and a strike rate of 17.11 in 27 innings in Perth. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Colin Munro (HEA):

Colin Munro will open the innings. He will enjoy playing in Perth.

Colin Munro has 70 runs in three innings against Perth Scorchers.

Nathan McSweeney (HEA):

Nathan McSweeney is among the most consistent batters in the competition. He has been in good nick.

Nathan McSweeney scored an unbeaten 78 in the previous game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Ashton Turner (SCO):

Ashton Turner will contribute with both bat and ball. He has vast experience playing in Perth.

Ashton Turner has 705 runs at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 146.56 in 24 innings in Perth. He also has six fifties here.

Cooper Connolly (SCO):

Cooper Connolly is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Cooper Connolly has 231 runs at an average of 46.20 and a strike rate of 147.13 in nine innings in Perth. He also has 3 wickets here.

Paul Walter (HEA):

Paul Walter is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will also contribute with both bat and ball.

Paul Walter has 3 wickets in two innings against Perth Scorchers.

SCO vs HEA Player to Avoid

Nick Hobson (SCO):

Nick Hobson might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers are a tough team to beat at home. However, the Brisbane Heat have a solid team, with most bases covered. It will be an intense contest, but Peth Scorchers might be more suited for the conditions at home and should scrape a win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.