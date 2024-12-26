SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Two of the strongest teams in the competition will lock horns in the 12th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25. Perth Scorchers will be up against Brisbane Heat at the Perth Stadium.
Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games. While Perth Scorchers lost their last fixture against Melbourne Renegades, Brisbane Heat registered a three-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers.
This contest will be about getting back on the winning run for Perth Scorchers. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat would want to keep the momentum going.
Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Matthew Spoors, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff
Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Will Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann
The average first-innings score in Perth has been 164, with pacers snaring 79.59% of wickets here. Expect another true deck with pace and bounce, and the ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 25°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Perth Scorchers are a tough team to beat at home. However, the Brisbane Heat have a solid team, with most bases covered. It will be an intense contest, but Peth Scorchers might be more suited for the conditions at home and should scrape a win.
