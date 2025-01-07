SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 26, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 26th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 will be played between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades in Perth. Both teams lost their previous games.

Perth Scorchers suffered a 4-wicket defeat against Sydney Thunder in their own backyard. They were in control for most of the game but let the opposition win on the final delivery in a thrilling finish.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades lost the game against Melbourne Stars by five wickets. Like the Sorchers, they fought well but ultimately fell short.

SCO vs REN: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Matthew Hurst (wk), Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Xavier Crone, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Adam Zampa

SCO vs REN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Perth has been 165, with pacers snaring 78.18% of wickets here. Expect another bouncy deck, with the ball coming nicely on the willow and some help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 28°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Aaron Hardie (SCO):

Aaron Hardie has 141 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 117.50 in five innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Aaron Hardie has 594 runs at an average of 34.94 and a strike rate of 136.23 in 20 innings in Perth. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 20.20 and a strike rate of 15.20 in 13 innings here.

Jason Behrendorff (SCO):

Jason Behrendorff has 18 wickets at an average of 18.83 and a strike rate of 17.33 in 14 innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Jason Behrendorff has 38 wickets at an average of 19.52 and a strike rate of 17 in 29 innings in Perth. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Josh Brown (REN):

Josh Brown has 60 runs in three innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Josh Brown has 88 runs at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 160 in three innings in Perth.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Cooper Connolly (SCO):

Cooper Connolly has 92 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 124.32 in four innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Cooper Connolly has 311 runs at an average of 51.83 and a strike rate of 138.22 in 11 innings in Perth. He also has 4 wickets here.

Mitchell Marsh (SCO):

Mitchell Marsh will contribute with both bat and ball. He has ample experience playing in Perth.

Mitchell Marsh has 433 runs at an average of 36.08 and a strike rate of 150.34 in 18 innings in Perth. He also has 5 wickets here.

Will Sutherland (REN):

Will Sutherland is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Will Sutherland has 88 runs at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 129.41 in seven innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 19.28 in eight innings against them.

SCO vs REN Player to Avoid

Xavier Crone (REN):

Xavier Crone might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers aren’t an easy side to beat at home. However, they have blown hot and cold, and Melbourne Renegades have a quality side. Still, the Scorchers should be good enough to win the contest.

