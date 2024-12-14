SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The first game of the Big Bash League 2024/25 will be played between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars in the Perth Stadium. Both teams have quality lineups and will contest hard in the opening encounter.

Perth Scorchers boast of a strong batting and bowling lineup that will be a threat to any team. Further, they are suited to the conditions in Perth and have a precise team for those conditions.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars have a new captain, Marcus Stoinis, and named a strong squad for this big clash. There is enough firepower and depth in the batting department, while the bowling contingent sees enough quality.

SCO vs STA: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Jason Behrendorff

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Tom Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Doug Warren, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Peter Siddle

SCO vs STA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Perth has been 165, with pacers snaring 79.4% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with some extra pace and carry for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 23°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Cooper Connolly (SCO):

Cooper Connolly will contribute with both bat and ball. He will enjoy playing in Perth.

He has 167 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 157.54 in eight T20 innings in Perth. He also has 2 wickets here.

Andrew Tye (SCO):

Andrew Tye has 28 wickets at an average of 14.92 and a strike rate of 12.10 in 15 innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

He has 45 wickets at an average of 17.46 and a strike rate of 13.33 in 27 innings in Perth. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Tom Curran (STA):

Tom Curran will bring vast experience with him. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

He has 4 wickets at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 22.25 in four innings against Perth Scorchers.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Aaron Hardie (SCO):

Aaron Hardie is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball and is a consistent player.

He has 560 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 141.41 in 18 innings in Perth. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 20.20 and a strike rate of 15.20 in 13 innings here.

Beau Webster (STA):

Beau Webster will contribute with both bat and ball. He has been in fine form lately.

He has 246 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 138.20 in eight innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Marcus Stoinis (STA):

Marcus Stoinis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball and boasts of a fine record in the league.

He has 271 runs at an average of 22.58 and a strike rate of 107.96 in 14 innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has 8 wickets against them.

SCO vs STA Player to Avoid

Doug Warren (STA):

Doug Warren might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Stars have a good squad, but Perth Scorchers look stronger. Their bowling is fearsome and perfectly suited for conditions in Perth. Further, the Scorchers have vast experience playing here and should win the contest.

