Rohit Sharma
News
December 14, 2024 - 4:38 pm

‘Talked to Me in Sign Language’: India Star Hails Rohit Sharma’s Smart Brain During Border Gavaskar Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rohit's use of sign language greatly assisted him in handling the bowlers.

Rohit Sharma

One of India’s heroes from the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy-winning India side, Shardul Thakur has recently opened up on the contribution of current skipper Rohit Sharma on that tour.

The seam-bowling all-rounder shared that the senior cricketer’s use of sign language greatly assisted him in handling bowlers based on their strengths and weaknesses.

Shardul, who was a part of the travelling reserves, made his series debut in Brisbane and played a pivotal role in India’s remarkable victory. He not only claimed seven wickets in the match but also contributed a crucial 67 runs in the first innings, narrowing Australia’s lead to just 23 runs when it could have exceeded 100.

Thakur said on ESPNCricinfo’s Cricket Monthly, “Rohit was talking to me in sign language from the dugout. He would indicate when a bowler was tiring or coming to the end of his spell. Like, I think that happened when Hazlewood was coming to the end of a spell. Rohit asked me to wait and not push to play shots.”

Rohit Sharma under pressure to perform

The talismanic India batter is currently facing heat for his lean patch with the bat. After missing the series opener in Perth due to the birth of his second child, he returned for the Adelaide Test but failed to make an impact, getting dismissed for single-digit scores twice as India suffered a 10-wicket loss.

The upcoming third Test got underway today at The Gabba as India hoped to recreate their past heroics at the venue and take a lead.

ALSO READ: Revised Session Timings Announced for Brisbane Test After Day 1 Washed Out Due to Rain

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1. However, India still holds the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and eyes a hattrick after emerging victorious in the last two series played in Australia.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma
Shardul Thakur

