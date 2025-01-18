SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 39 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Perth Scorchers will face the Adelaide Strikers in the 39th BBL 2024/25 match at Perth Stadium in Perth.
Perth Scorchers lost their last match by 61 runs against the Sydney Thunder. With 3 wins and 6 losses from 9 matches, they are currently 7th in the table.
Adelaide Strikers lost their last match against the Sydney Sixers by 3 wickets. With 3 wins and 6 losses in 9 matches, they are 6th in the standings.
Perth Scorchers: Sam Fanning, Finn Allen (wk), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Spoors, Mahli Beardman, Lance Morris, Jason Behrendorff
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Boyce, Harry Manenti, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope
The pitch at Optus Stadium in Perth offers help to pacers early on, with some movement that could trouble the batters. As the ball softens, it becomes easier to bat. The team that will win the toss may opt to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 24°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.
Alex Ross (STR)
Henry Thorton (STR)
Jason Behrendorff (SCO)
Cooper Connolly (SCO)
Lloyd Pope (STR)
Lance Morris (SCO)
Harry Manenti (STR)
Both teams’ performances this season have been dismal, with six losses and three victories in nine matches apiece. This might be a close game, with the Perth Scorchers likely to secure a slim victory against the Adelaide Strikers.
