SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Cricket
January 18, 2025 - 11:41 am

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 39 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction

The Perth Scorchers will face the Adelaide Strikers in the 39th BBL 2024/25 match at Perth Stadium in Perth.

Perth Scorchers lost their last match by 61 runs against the Sydney Thunder. With 3 wins and 6 losses from 9 matches, they are currently 7th in the table.

Also Read: Three Questionable Wides in Bangladesh Premier League Game Raises Fixing Suspicion: Reports

Adelaide Strikers lost their last match against the Sydney Sixers by 3 wickets. With 3 wins and 6 losses in 9 matches, they are 6th in the standings.

SCO vs STR: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Sam Fanning, Finn Allen (wk), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Spoors, Mahli Beardman, Lance Morris, Jason Behrendorff

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Boyce, Harry Manenti, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope

SCO vs STR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Optus Stadium in Perth offers help to pacers early on, with some movement that could trouble the batters. As the ball softens, it becomes easier to bat. The team that will win the toss may opt to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 24°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Alex Ross (STR)

  • Alex Ross has scored 250 runs in 9 matches.
  • He has hit three 40+ scores in his last three innings.

Henry Thorton (STR)

  • Henry Thornton has taken 12 wickets in 8 matches.
  • He picked up 7 wickets in his last 4 matches.

Jason Behrendorff (SCO)

  • Jason Behrendorff has taken 14 wickets in 9 matches.
  • He has picked up wickets in every match this season.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Cooper Connolly (SCO)

  • Cooper Connolly has scored 312 runs in 9 matches.
  • He has also taken 5 wickets.

Lloyd Pope (STR)

  • Lloyd Pope has taken 15 wickets in 9 matches.
  • He picked up 8 wickets in his last 4 matches.

Lance Morris (SCO)

  • Lance Morris has taken 13 wickets in 7 matches.
  • His last 10 wickets have come in the last 4 matches.

Also Read: In Form Indian Batter Won’t be Part of Champions Trophy 2025 Squad, Says Former RCB Star

SCO vs STR Player to Avoid

Harry Manenti (STR)

  • Harry Manenti can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction:

Both teams’ performances this season have been dismal, with six losses and three victories in nine matches apiece. This might be a close game, with the Perth Scorchers likely to secure a slim victory against the Adelaide Strikers.

