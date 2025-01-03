SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 22, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Perth Scorchers will be up against Sydney Thunder in the 22nd match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 in Perth. Both teams won their previous game.

Perth Scorchers were clinical in their previous game against Adelaide Strikers, winning the contest by seven wickets. They showed their true strength and outplayed the Strikers completely.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder registered a close 8-run win over Melbourne Renegades. They would be pleased by David Warner’s return in form and look to keep the momentum going.

SCO vs THU: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Matthew Hurst (wk), Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar

SCO vs THU: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Perth has been 164, with pacers snaring 79.52% of wickets here. Expect another decent score, with ample help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 25°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Aaron Hardie (SCO):

Aaron Hardie will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.

Aaron Hardie has 584 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 139.37 in 19 innings in Perth. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 20.20 and a strike rate of 15.20 in 13 innings here.

Jason Behrendorff (SCO):

Jason Behrendorff has 14 wickets at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 15.85 in ten innings against Sydney Thunder.

Jason Behrendorff has 37 wickets at an average of 18.91 and a strike rate of 16.83 in 28 innings in Perth. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Sherfane Rutherford (THU):

Sherfane Rutherford hasn’t been in great form but will look to change it. He will enjoy playing in Perth.

Sherfane Rutherford might bat in the top order, increasing his probability of taking wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Cooper Connolly (SCO):

Cooper Connolly has 268 runs at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 138.14 in ten innings in Perth. He also has 3 wickets here.

Cooper Connolly’s scores this BBL: 48*, 37, 66, 14 & 64. Cooper Connolly’s figures this BBL: 0/13, 1/17, 0/39 & 1/18.

David Warner (THU):

David Warner has 213 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 154.34 in four innings in Perth. He also has two fifties here.

David Warner’s scores this BBL: 86*, 19, 17 & 7.

Daniel Sams (THU):

Daniel Sams is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Daniel Sams has 6 wickets at 52.33 runs apiece in 11 innings against Perth Scorchers.

SCO vs THU Player to Avoid

Matthew Gilkes (THU):

Matthew Gilkes might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction

It’s never easy to defeat Perth Scorchers at home. While Sydney Thunder are in good form, the Scorchers are nicely built for the conditions in Perth. Expect Perth Scorchers to win the game.

