SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 22, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Perth Scorchers will be up against Sydney Thunder in the 22nd match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 in Perth. Both teams won their previous game.
Perth Scorchers were clinical in their previous game against Adelaide Strikers, winning the contest by seven wickets. They showed their true strength and outplayed the Strikers completely.
Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder registered a close 8-run win over Melbourne Renegades. They would be pleased by David Warner’s return in form and look to keep the momentum going.
SCO vs THU: Probable Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers: Matthew Hurst (wk), Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris
Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar
SCO vs THU: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The average first-innings score in Perth has been 164, with pacers snaring 79.52% of wickets here. Expect another decent score, with ample help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 25°C, with cloudy, is forecast.