SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 14th match of SA20 2025 will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants in Gqeberha. Both teams faced each other in their previous encounter in Durban.

Durban’s Super Giants faced a humiliating Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 58 runs. The Eastern Cape were clinical in all departments and finally opened their account.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants succumbed to their second defeat of the season. This was a big loss as their net run rate took a massive hit.

SEC vs DSG: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breertzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Jason Smith, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

SEC vs DSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 153, with pacers snaring 62.44% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 25°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Also Read: Not Virat Kohli, Another Top India Batter Confirms Availability for Ranji Trophy

Top Player Picks for SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Tom Abell (SEC):

Tom Abell has 180 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 156.52 in five innings against Durban’s Super Giants. He also has three fifties against them.

Tom Abell has 196 runs at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 154.33 in five innings in Gqeberha. He also has two fifties here.

Ottneil Baartman (SEC):

Ottneil Baartman has 9 wickets at an average of 13.88 and a strike rate of 11.44 in five innings against Durban’s Super Giants. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Ottneil Baartman has 19 wickets at an average of 19.89 and a strike rate of 15.15 in 14 innings in Gqeberha. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Matthew Breetzke (DSG):

Matthew Breetzke has 524 runs at an average of 20.96 and a strike rate of 125.96 in 26 innings in Gqeberha. He also has two fifties here.

Matthew Breetzke’s scores this SA20: 21, 7 & 33.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SEC):

Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. He has vast experience playing in Gqeberha.

Aiden Markram has 349 runs at an average of 29.08 and a strike rate of 122.45 in 13 innings in Gqeberha. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 20.71 and a strike rate of 18 in 11 innings here.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 16 wickets at an average of 19.31 and a strike rate of 14.87 in 12 innings in Gqeberha. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Wiaan Mulder (DSG):

Wiaan Mulder is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Wiaan Mulder’s scores this SA20: 22, 9 & 45*. Wiaan Mulder’s previous five figures: 0/12 & 0/31.

SEC vs DSG Player to Avoid

Jason Smith (DSG):

Jason Smith might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are a quality side and will have a home advantage. While Durban’s Super Giants also have a quality side, their squad has obvious loopholes, which have been exploited heavily by the opponents. Expect the SEC to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.