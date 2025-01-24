SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 19 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Joburg Super Kings in the 19th match of SA20 2025 in Gqeberha. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their last contest against Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs. They were again clinical and registered another convincing victory.
Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Paarl Royals. They couldn’t post an above-par total in the first innings and didn’t bowl well enough to defend it later.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson
Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla
The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 152, with pacers snaring 62.42% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some early assistance for the speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Also Read:
Zak Crawley (SEC):
Liam Dawson (SEC):
Devon Conway (JSK):
Aiden Markram (SEC):
Marco Jansen (SEC):
Faf du Plessis (JSK):
Sibonelo Makhanya (JSK):
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have finally got the momentum and will have a home advantage. Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings have blown hot and cold and have several out-of-form players. Expect Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.