SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 19 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Joburg Super Kings in the 19th match of SA20 2025 in Gqeberha. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their last contest against Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs. They were again clinical and registered another convincing victory.

Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Paarl Royals. They couldn’t post an above-par total in the first innings and didn’t bowl well enough to defend it later.

SEC vs JSK: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla

SEC vs JSK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 152, with pacers snaring 62.42% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some early assistance for the speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Zak Crawley (SEC):

Zak Crawley will open the innings. He is an explosive batter and can score big.

Zak Crawley can exploit the powerplay overs and knows how to pace innings.

Liam Dawson (SEC):

Liam Dawson will contribute with both bat and ball. He has been in fine form this SA20.

Liam Dawson has 8 wickets at an average of 18.12 and a strike rate of 17.25 in six innings in Gqeberha.

Devon Conway (JSK):

Devon Conway will open the innings. He is a consistent batter and can score big.

Devon Conway knows how to construct a long innings. If he gets through the new ball, Conway might become threatening.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SEC):

Aiden Markram is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Aiden Markram has 448 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 124.44 in 15 innings in Gqeberha. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 21.85 and a strike rate of 18.85 in 12 innings here.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 22 wickets at an average of 15.68 and a strike rate of 13 in 14 innings in Gqeberha. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Faf du Plessis (JSK):

Faf du Plessis will open the innings. He is a consistent batter and can score big.

Faf du Plessis’ scores this SA20: 18, 61, 1 & 30.

SEC vs JSK Player to Avoid

Sibonelo Makhanya (JSK):

Sibonelo Makhanya might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have finally got the momentum and will have a home advantage. Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings have blown hot and cold and have several out-of-form players. Expect Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the contest.

