SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 17 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Pretoria Capitals in the 17th match in Gqeberha. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous contests.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their last game by six wickets against Durban’s Super Giants to register their second win of the season. They were clinical in all departments and showed their ruthless side.

Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals suffered a defeat against Paarl Royals in their previous department. They batted brilliantly to post a big total but couldn’t defend it due to poor bowling, leading to another loss.

SEC vs PC: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Smeed, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), James Neesham, Marques Ackerman, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Tiaan van Vuuren

SEC vs PC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 152, with pacers snaring 62.36% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Zak Crawley (SEC):

Zak Crawley will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can exploit the powerplay.

Zak Crawley will enjoy playing in Gqeberha, where the ball comes nicely on the willow.

Ottneil Baartman (SEC):

Ottneil Baartman has 11 wickets at an average of 11.81 and a strike rate of 9 in five innings against Pretoria Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Ottneil Baartman has 21 wickets at an average of 19.42 and a strike rate of 14.85 in 15 innings in Gqeberha. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. He can exploit the powerplay and score big.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s scores this SA20: 42, 0, 7 & 89.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SEC):

Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. He looked in amazing touch in the previous game.

Aiden Markram has 380 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 124.59 in 14 innings in Gqeberha. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 20.71 and a strike rate of 18 in 11 innings here.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 18 wickets at an average of 18.44 and a strike rate of 14.55 in 13 innings in Gqeberha. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Will Jacks (PC):

Will Jacks is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Will Jacks has 137 runs at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 157.47 in five innings against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He also has a fifty against them.

SEC vs PC Player to Avoid

Marques Ackerman (PC):

Marques Ackerman might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will have home advantage and momentum on their side. Meanwhile, the Pretoria Capitals are coming on the back of a defeat in their last game. Bowling-wise, the Eastern Cape look more suited to the conditions and should win the match.

