SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 17 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Pretoria Capitals in the 17th match in Gqeberha. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous contests.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their last game by six wickets against Durban’s Super Giants to register their second win of the season. They were clinical in all departments and showed their ruthless side.
Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals suffered a defeat against Paarl Royals in their previous department. They batted brilliantly to post a big total but couldn’t defend it due to poor bowling, leading to another loss.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson
Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Smeed, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), James Neesham, Marques Ackerman, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Tiaan van Vuuren
The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 152, with pacers snaring 62.36% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape will have home advantage and momentum on their side. Meanwhile, the Pretoria Capitals are coming on the back of a defeat in their last game. Bowling-wise, the Eastern Cape look more suited to the conditions and should win the match.
