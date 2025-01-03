SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 21, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Brisbane Heat will take on Sydney Sixers in the 21st match of the Big Bash League 2024/25. Both teams lost their previous games.

Brisbane Heat faced defeat against Melbourne Stars in their own backyard. The Stars outplayed them, and they could hardly compete, losing the game by five wickets.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers tasted their first defeat of the season against Hobart Hurricanes. Their batting lineup failed completely and were bundled on a mere 111 as the Hurricanes defeated them by 50 runs.

SIX vs HEA: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

SIX vs HEA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Coffs Harbour has been 165, with pacers snaring 54.55% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 23°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Moises Henriques (SIX):

Moises Henriques is among the consistent players in the competition. He has been in decent touch lately.

Moises Henriques has 406 runs at an average of 27.06 and a strike rate of 121.55 in 18 innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has three fifties against them.

Jack Edwards (SIX):

Jack Edwards will contribute with both bat and ball. He has been in decent form.

Jack Edwards’ scores this BBL: 1, 28 & 37. Jack Edwards’ figures this BBL: 1/31, 0/5, 0/26 & 1/25.

Colin Munro (HEA):

Colin Munro will open the innings. He will enjoy playing in Coffs Harbour.

Colin Munro has 222 runs at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 116.84 in 11 innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has a fifty against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

James Vince (SIX):

James Vince has 260 runs at an average of 28.88 and a strike rate of 142.85 in nine innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has two fifties against them.

James Vince’s scores this BBL: 11, 10, 101*, 13 & 40.

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX):

Ben Dwarshuis is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Ben Dwarshuis has 26 wickets at an average of 20.26 and a strike rate of 14.30 in 18 innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Nathan McSweeney (HEA):

Nathan McSweeney is among the most consistent batters in the competition. He can score big again.

Nathan McSweeney has 228 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 118.13 in eight innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has a fifty against them.

SIX vs HEA Player to Avoid

Jordan Silk (SIX):

Jordan Silk might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are strong and possess some quality players. However, the Brisbane Heat look stronger, with a better bowling unit. Hence, they should win the contest.

