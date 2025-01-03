SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 21, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Brisbane Heat will take on Sydney Sixers in the 21st match of the Big Bash League 2024/25. Both teams lost their previous games.
Brisbane Heat faced defeat against Melbourne Stars in their own backyard. The Stars outplayed them, and they could hardly compete, losing the game by five wickets.
Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers tasted their first defeat of the season against Hobart Hurricanes. Their batting lineup failed completely and were bundled on a mere 111 as the Hurricanes defeated them by 50 runs.
SIX vs HEA: Probable Playing XIs
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird
Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann
SIX vs HEA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The average first-innings score in Coffs Harbour has been 165, with pacers snaring 54.55% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 23°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.