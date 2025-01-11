SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 30, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 30th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Sydney Sixers taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
Sydney Sixers lost their last match by 16 runs against the Melbourne Stars. With 4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 no result, they are currently 2nd on the table.
The Perth Scorchers lost their last match against the Melbourne Renegades by 4 wickets. With 3 wins and 4 losses in 7 matches, they are currently 5th on the table.
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy
Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris
The SCG pitch usually helps pace bowlers with some early movement, but it becomes easier for batters as the game goes on. Captains winning the toss are likely to choose to bowl first to make the most of the early conditions.
The temperature is expected to be around 22°C, and the forecast indicates high chance of rain.
Lance Morris (SCO)
Sean Abbott (SIX)
Jhye Richardson (SCO)
Cooper Connolly (SCO)
Jason Behrendorff (SCO)
James Vince (SIX)
Jordan Silk (SIX)
Both teams are struggling with form in recent matches. The Sixers had lost 2 of their last 3 contests, with 1 match abandoned while the Scorchers had lost the last 2 games. The key will be both teams’ strong squads, but generally, we can expect a tight contest, and this could go in favor of Sydney Sixers.
