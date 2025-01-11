SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 30, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 30th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Sydney Sixers taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Sydney Sixers lost their last match by 16 runs against the Melbourne Stars. With 4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 no result, they are currently 2nd on the table.

The Perth Scorchers lost their last match against the Melbourne Renegades by 4 wickets. With 3 wins and 4 losses in 7 matches, they are currently 5th on the table.

SIX vs SCO: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

SIX vs SCO: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The SCG pitch usually helps pace bowlers with some early movement, but it becomes easier for batters as the game goes on. Captains winning the toss are likely to choose to bowl first to make the most of the early conditions.

The temperature is expected to be around 22°C, and the forecast indicates high chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Lance Morris (SCO)

He has taken 10 wickets in 6 matches.

Out of these, 8 wickets have come in his last 4 matches.

Sean Abbott (SIX)

Sean Abbott has returned to the team after completion of BGT.

In his last match, he impressed by taking 3 wickets.

Jhye Richardson (SCO)

Jhye Richardson has picked up 8 wickets in 4 matches so far.

He has taken 5 wickets in his last 2 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Cooper Connolly (SCO)

He has scored 272 runs in 7 matches, making him the highest run-scorer.

Despite getting out for a duck in his last match, he remains in excellent form. He also does spin bowling.

Jason Behrendorff (SCO)

Jason Behrendorff has picked up 12 wickets in 7 matches.

He has managed to take wickets in every match so far.

James Vince (SIX)

James Vince has scored 228 runs in 6 matches so far.

He contributed 53 runs in his most recent match.

SIX vs SCO Player to Avoid

Jordan Silk (SIX)

Jordan Silk can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are struggling with form in recent matches. The Sixers had lost 2 of their last 3 contests, with 1 match abandoned while the Scorchers had lost the last 2 games. The key will be both teams’ strong squads, but generally, we can expect a tight contest, and this could go in favor of Sydney Sixers.

