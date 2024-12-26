SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Stars in the 11th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 in Sydney. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

Sydney Sixers defeated Sydney Thunder by five wickets in a thrilling contest. They chased down the target of 164 on the final delivery to win two games on the trot.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars shrunk to their third successive defeat in their previous encounter against Adelaide Strikers. They suffered a 15-run defeat in an away fixture and again made too many mistakes.

SIX vs STA: Probable Playing XIs

Syndey Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy.

Melbourne Stars: Sam Harper (wk), Ben Duckett, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Jonathan Merlo, Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Doug Warren, Peter Siddle

SIX vs STA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Sydney has been 155, with pacers snaring 71.98% of wickets here. Expect another balanced deck, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 25°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Moises Henriques (SIX):

Moises Henriques has been in fine form lately. He can also bowl a bit.

Moises Henriques has 1130 runs at an average of 26.90 and a strike rate of 128.84 in 57 innings in Sydney. He also has 11 wickets here.

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX):

Ben Dwarshuis can contribute with both bat and ball. He has vast experience playing at this venue.

Ben Dwarshuis has 48 wickets at an average of 22.29 and a strike rate of 16.95 in 39 innings in Sydney. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Glenn Maxwell (STA):

Glenn Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.

Glenn Maxwell has 722 runs at an average of 42.47 and a strike rate of 159.38 in 19 innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 18.91 in 15 innings against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Jack Edwards (SIX):

Jack Edwards is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Jack Edwards has 169 runs in 12 innings in Sydney. He also has 4 wickets here.

Marcus Stoinis (STA):

Marcus Stoinis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marcus Stoinis has 375 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 157.56 in 12 innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Tom Curran (STA):

Tom Curran will also contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer in the league.

Tom Curran has 19 wickets at an average of 22.63 and a strike rate of 16.15 in 15 innings in Sydney.

SIX vs STA Player to Avoid

Jonathan Merlo (STA):

Jonathan Merlo might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers are a tough team to beat at home. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars are still finding their ideal combination and have lost three successive games. Still, the Stars might finally fire with full force and should open their account.

