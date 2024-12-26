SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Stars in the 11th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 in Sydney. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.
Sydney Sixers defeated Sydney Thunder by five wickets in a thrilling contest. They chased down the target of 164 on the final delivery to win two games on the trot.
Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars shrunk to their third successive defeat in their previous encounter against Adelaide Strikers. They suffered a 15-run defeat in an away fixture and again made too many mistakes.
Syndey Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy.
Melbourne Stars: Sam Harper (wk), Ben Duckett, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Jonathan Merlo, Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Doug Warren, Peter Siddle
The average first-innings score in Sydney has been 155, with pacers snaring 71.98% of wickets here. Expect another balanced deck, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 25°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Sydney Sixers are a tough team to beat at home. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars are still finding their ideal combination and have lost three successive games. Still, the Stars might finally fire with full force and should open their account.
