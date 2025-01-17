SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 37 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 37th match of the BBL 2024/25 will witness the second Sydney Smash of the season with Sixers and Thunder going head to head at Sydney Cricket Ground. The winner of this match will secure a top-two finish.

Sydney Sixers are currently in the top two on the league standings with 13 points from nine games, having won by six and lost two of those. They are coming on the back of a three-wicket victory over Adelaide Strikers, where they chased down 183 with the help of Steve Smith’s fifty and handy contributions from the lower middle order.

Sydney Thunder are placed third with 11 points from nine outings, winning five and losing three. They obliterated Perth Scorchers in their previous game by 61 runs. Sam Konstas hit a fifty and Tom Andrews struck 37* off 13 before Chris Green bagged 3 for 13 in four overs.

SIX vs THU: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Green, George Garton, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain

SIX vs THU: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the SCG is expected to be pretty flat with not much to offer for the bowlers. The average first innings score here reads 186 from four games this season. Three out of those four games were won by the chasing teams.

The weather for this game could be an issue as it is likely to be cloudy and very windy. There is around a 22% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Sam Konstas (THU)

Sam Konstas scored 53 off 42 in the previous game against the Perth Scorchers attack on a tricky deck.

He has shown good temperament amidst all eyes on him.

Moises Henriques (SIX)

The veteran batter has scored 206 runs in this campaign at an average of 34 while striking at 133.

Batting at number three or four, Henriques gets enough game-time.

Chris Green (THU)

Chris Green has picked up 11 wickets in the season at an economy of 7.32.

Coming off an excellent 3-13 spell, he is also handy with the bat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (THU)

David Warner is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 324 runs at an average of 54 and strike rate of 141.

Warner’s last five scores – 86*, 49, 50, 88*, 8

Steve Smith (SIX)

Smith has scored 121* not-out and 52 in the only two games he has played in the season.

Smith has 580 runs since BBL 2022 at 83 average and 172 strike rate.

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)

The left-arm seamer has taken 12 wickets in eight games at a strike rate of 16.

He has also hit 100 runs at a batting strike rate of 178.

SIX vs THU Player to Avoid

Ollie Davies (THU)

Davies has been in poor form, averaging below 16 and striking at 112 in the season.

SIX vs THU Differential Pick

Todd Murphy (SIX)

The offspinner, who picked 2 for 2 in the last game, is selected by around 13% of the fantasy players.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction

The Sixers have dominated this rivalry, winning all of the previous four completed encounters. They bat very deep and just have a knack of bouncing back from any situation. Expect Sydney Sixers to win this match.