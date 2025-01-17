SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 37 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 37th match of the BBL 2024/25 will witness the second Sydney Smash of the season with Sixers and Thunder going head to head at Sydney Cricket Ground. The winner of this match will secure a top-two finish.
Sydney Sixers are currently in the top two on the league standings with 13 points from nine games, having won by six and lost two of those. They are coming on the back of a three-wicket victory over Adelaide Strikers, where they chased down 183 with the help of Steve Smith’s fifty and handy contributions from the lower middle order.
Sydney Thunder are placed third with 11 points from nine outings, winning five and losing three. They obliterated Perth Scorchers in their previous game by 61 runs. Sam Konstas hit a fifty and Tom Andrews struck 37* off 13 before Chris Green bagged 3 for 13 in four overs.
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Green, George Garton, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain
The pitch at the SCG is expected to be pretty flat with not much to offer for the bowlers. The average first innings score here reads 186 from four games this season. Three out of those four games were won by the chasing teams.
The weather for this game could be an issue as it is likely to be cloudy and very windy. There is around a 22% chance of precipitation.
Sam Konstas (THU)
Moises Henriques (SIX)
Chris Green (THU)
David Warner (THU)
Steve Smith (SIX)
Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)
Ollie Davies (THU)
Todd Murphy (SIX)
The Sixers have dominated this rivalry, winning all of the previous four completed encounters. They bat very deep and just have a knack of bouncing back from any situation. Expect Sydney Sixers to win this match.