STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 40 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Melbourne Stars will face the Hobart Hurricanes in the 40th BBL 2024/25 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
Melbourne Stars won their last match against the Melbourne Renegades by 42 runs. With 4 wins and 5 losses, they are currently at 6th in the table.
Hobart Hurricanes won their last match against Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets. With 7 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no result, they are at the top of the table.
Melbourne Stars: Blake Macdonald, Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Fraser Rogers, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Marcus Bean
The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is favorable for batters, offering good bounce and pace. Pacers can benefit from some movement, particularly on a green surface, while spinners may find it challenging. Teams batting second often have an advantage as the pitch tends to get better for scoring.
The temperature is expected to be around 30°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.
Mark Steketee (STA)
Nathan Ellis (HUR)
Tim David (HUR)
Glenn Maxwell (STA)
Marcus Stoinis (STA)
Mitchell Owen (HUR)
Hilton Cartwright (STA)
Both sides are in good form, so it’s likely to be a close contest, with Hobart Hurricanes having a slight edge over Melbourne Stars.
