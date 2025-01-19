STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 40 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Melbourne Stars will face the Hobart Hurricanes in the 40th BBL 2024/25 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars won their last match against the Melbourne Renegades by 42 runs. With 4 wins and 5 losses, they are currently at 6th in the table.

Hobart Hurricanes won their last match against Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets. With 7 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no result, they are at the top of the table.

STA vs HUR: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Blake Macdonald, Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Fraser Rogers, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Marcus Bean

STA vs HUR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is favorable for batters, offering good bounce and pace. Pacers can benefit from some movement, particularly on a green surface, while spinners may find it challenging. Teams batting second often have an advantage as the pitch tends to get better for scoring.

The temperature is expected to be around 30°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Mark Steketee (STA)

Mark Steketee has taken 11 wickets in 4 matches.

He picked up 8 wickets in his last two matches.

Nathan Ellis (HUR)

Nathan Ellis has taken 8 wickets in 7 matches.

He picked up 3 wickets in his last match.

Tim David (HUR)

Tim David has scored 202 runs in 8 matches.

He has hit 2 fifties in his last 4 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Glenn Maxwell (STA)

Maxwell scored 90 runs in the last match.

He has now registered back-to-back fifties.

Marcus Stoinis (STA)

Marcus Stoinis has scored 264 runs in 9 matches.

He has also picked up 3 wickets in the tournament.

Mitchell Owen (HUR)

Mitchell Owen has scored 270 runs in 8 matches.

In the last match, he scored 44 runs and took 1 wicket.

STA vs HUR Player to Avoid

Hilton Cartwright (STA)

Hilton Cartwright can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Both sides are in good form, so it’s likely to be a close contest, with Hobart Hurricanes having a slight edge over Melbourne Stars.

