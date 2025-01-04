STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 23, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Melbourne Renegades will be up against Melbourne Stars in the 23rd match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 in Melbourne. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.
Melbourne Renegades lost their last encounter against Adelaide Strikers by five wickets. They were completely outplayed by the opponent and never looked to get going.
Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars finally opened their account this season by defeating Brisbane Heat by five wickets. They did most of the things correctly and performed as a unit to earn their maiden win.
Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Joel Paris, Peter Siddle
Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Mackenzie Harvey, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O’Neill, Tom Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson
The average first-innings score in Melbourne has been 155, with pacers snaring 62.62% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with some assistance for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 33°C, with cloudy, is forecast.
Ben Duckett (STA):
Jake Fraser-McGurk (REN):
Tim Seifert (REN):
Glenn Maxwell (STA):
Marcus Stoinis (STA):
Will Sutherland (REN):
Mackenzie Harvey (REN):
Melbourne Stars finally got going in the last game and will play at home. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades have blown hot and cold. The Stars might continue their momentum and should win the contest.
