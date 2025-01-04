STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 23, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Melbourne Renegades will be up against Melbourne Stars in the 23rd match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 in Melbourne. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

Melbourne Renegades lost their last encounter against Adelaide Strikers by five wickets. They were completely outplayed by the opponent and never looked to get going.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars finally opened their account this season by defeating Brisbane Heat by five wickets. They did most of the things correctly and performed as a unit to earn their maiden win.

STA vs REN: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Joel Paris, Peter Siddle

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Mackenzie Harvey, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O’Neill, Tom Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

STA vs REN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Melbourne has been 155, with pacers snaring 62.62% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with some assistance for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 33°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (STA):

Ben Duckett will open the innings. He has been in fine form lately.

Ben Duckett’s scores this BBL: 0, 67, 68 & 0.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (REN):

Jake Fraser-McGurk will open the innings. He can exploit the powerplay overs and score big.

Jake Fraser-McGurk will enjoy batting in Melbourne. He might finally get going in the tournament.

Tim Seifert (REN):

Tim Seifert has been in good touch lately. He can score big and can contribute with the gloves as well.

Tim Seifert’s scores this BBL: 4, 9, 28, 37* & 55.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Glenn Maxwell (STA):

Glenn Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball. He has vast experience playing in Melbourne.

Glenn Maxwell has 571 runs at an average of 38.06 and a strike rate of 149.08 in 21 innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has 4 wickets against them.

Marcus Stoinis (STA):

Marcus Stoinis is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marcus Stoinis has 1155 runs at an average of 33.97 and a strike rate of 135.40 in 44 innings in Melbourne. He also has 17 wickets at an average of 26.41 and a strike rate of 20.11 in 25 innings here.

Will Sutherland (REN):

Will Sutherland is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will also contribute with both bat and ball.

Will Sutherland’s scores this BBL: 18, 0, 15* & 36*. Will Sutherland’s figures this BBL: 0/30, 1/31, 1/27, 3/14 & 2/20.

STA vs REN Player to Avoid

Mackenzie Harvey (REN):

Mackenzie Harvey might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Stars finally got going in the last game and will play at home. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades have blown hot and cold. The Stars might continue their momentum and should win the contest.

