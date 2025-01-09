STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 28 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 28th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Melbourne Stars taking on the Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Sydney Sixers’ last match against the Brisbane Heat was abandoned due to rain. With 4 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no result in 6 matches, they are currently sitting at the top of the table.

The Melbourne Stars won their last match against the Melbourne Renegades by 5 wickets. However, with 2 wins and 5 losses in 7 matches, they are currently at the bottom of the table.

STA vs SIX: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird

STA vs SIX: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch favors batters with good bounce and pace. Pacers get some assistance with movement, especially on a green top, while spinners face challenges. Chasing teams usually have the advantage as the pitch improves for batting.

The temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius, and the forecast indicates no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Jackson Bird (SIX)

Jackson Bird has taken 7 wickets in 3 matches so far.

He grabbed 4 wickets in the match against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Peter Siddle (STA)

Peter Siddle has taken 8 wickets in 6 matches so far.

He has picked up 5 wickets in his last 3 matches.

Josh Philippe (SIX)

Josh Philippe has scored 154 runs in 5 matches so far.

Apart from his low score in the last match, he accumulated 143 runs in the previous 3 innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Marcus Stoinis (STA)

Marcus Stoinis has scored 242 runs in 7 matches so far.

In his last two matches, he scored 48 and 62 runs, showing great form.

Ben Duckett (STA)

Ben Duckett has scored 202 runs in 5 matches so far.

He has scored three fifties in his last four matches.

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)

Ben Dwarshuis has picked up 10 wickets in 5 matches so far.

He has taken wickets in every match except one.

STA vs SIX Player to Avoid

Jordan Silk (SIX)

Jordan Silk can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

The Melbourne Stars, after a tough start with 5 straight losses, have regained momentum with 2 consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers, despite an abandoned match and a loss before that, continue to dominate as table toppers. The upcoming match is expected to be a close contest, with the Sixers likely to edge past the Stars.

