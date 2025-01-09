STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 28 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 28th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Melbourne Stars taking on the Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.
Sydney Sixers’ last match against the Brisbane Heat was abandoned due to rain. With 4 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no result in 6 matches, they are currently sitting at the top of the table.
The Melbourne Stars won their last match against the Melbourne Renegades by 5 wickets. However, with 2 wins and 5 losses in 7 matches, they are currently at the bottom of the table.
Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird
The Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch favors batters with good bounce and pace. Pacers get some assistance with movement, especially on a green top, while spinners face challenges. Chasing teams usually have the advantage as the pitch improves for batting.
The temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius, and the forecast indicates no chance of rain.
Jackson Bird (SIX)
Peter Siddle (STA)
Josh Philippe (SIX)
Marcus Stoinis (STA)
Ben Duckett (STA)
Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)
Jordan Silk (SIX)
The Melbourne Stars, after a tough start with 5 straight losses, have regained momentum with 2 consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers, despite an abandoned match and a loss before that, continue to dominate as table toppers. The upcoming match is expected to be a close contest, with the Sixers likely to edge past the Stars.
