STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 13th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 will be played between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide. Both teams have had contrasting results in the last game.
Adelaide Strikers suffered a 3-wicket defeat against Brisbane Heat in the previous fixture. They were in the game but let it slip on the final delivery.
Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes won their previous game against Perth Scorchers. It was a comprehensive batting performance from the Hurricanes to open their account.
STR vs HUR: Probable Playing XIs
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Jake Weatherald, Short, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil
STR vs HUR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The average first-innings score in Adelaide has been 169, with pacers snaring 60.8% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with occasional help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 19°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.