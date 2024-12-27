STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 13th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 will be played between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide. Both teams have had contrasting results in the last game.

Adelaide Strikers suffered a 3-wicket defeat against Brisbane Heat in the previous fixture. They were in the game but let it slip on the final delivery.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes won their previous game against Perth Scorchers. It was a comprehensive batting performance from the Hurricanes to open their account.

STR vs HUR: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Jake Weatherald, Short, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil

STR vs HUR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Adelaide has been 169, with pacers snaring 60.8% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with occasional help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 19°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Chris Lynn (STR):

Chris Lynn has 643 runs at an average of 53.58 and a strike rate of 155.69 in 15 innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has five fifties and a century against them.

Chris Lynn has 601 runs at an average of 35.35 and a strike rate of 147.30 in 20 innings in Adelaide. He also has five fifties here.

Ben McDermott (HUR):

Ben McDermott has 547 runs at an average of 42.07 and a strike rate of 148.64 in 16 innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Ben McDermott has 251 runs at an average of 50.20 and a strike rate of 143.42 in seven innings in Adelaide. He also has two fifties here.

Nathan Ellis (HUR):

Nathan Ellis will bowl in different phases. Bowling in death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Nathan Ellis has 11 wickets at an average of 29.45 and a strike rate of 18.90 in nine innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Matthew Short (STR):

Matthew Short is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Matthew Short has 1052 runs at an average of 37.57 and a strike rate of 146.51 in 32 innings in Adelaide. He also has seven fifties and a century here.

Jamie Overton (STR):

Jamie Overton is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Jamie Overton has 7 wickets at an average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 16.28 in five innings in Adelaide.

Chris Jordan (HUR):

Chris Jordan usually bowls well in this competition. He can also contribute a bit with the bat.

Chris Jordan has 11 wickets at an average of 18.90 and a strike rate of 12 in six innings in Adelaide.

STR vs HUR Player to Avoid

Liam Scott (STR):

Liam Scott might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Strikers are quite strong at home. While Hobart Hurricanes have a few quality players, the Strikers look more balanced overall. Hence, Adelaide Strikers should win the contest.

