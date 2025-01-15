STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 35 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Adelaide Strikers will play against the Sydney Sixers in the 35th match of BBL 2024/25 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.
Adelaide Strikers won their last match against the Brisbane Heat by 56 runs. With 3 wins and 5 losses, they are 6th in the table.
The Sydney Sixers defeated the Perth Scorchers by 14 runs in their last encounter. They are third in the table with 5 victories, 2 losses, and one no result.
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Ollie Pope, Alex Carey (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Lachlan Shaw, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy
The pitch at Adelaide is expected to be batting-friendly, with some assistance for the pacers. Team that wins the toss will look to bat first.
The temperature is expected to be around 20°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.
Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)
Moises Henriques (SIX)
D’Arcy Short (STR)
Steve Smith (SIX)
Sean Abbott (SIX)
Matthew Short (STR)
Jordan Silk (SIX)
Both teams come into this match with momentum, having won their previous games. However, based on their overall form, the Sydney Sixers appear to have an edge over the Adelaide Strikers.
