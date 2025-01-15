STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 35 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Adelaide Strikers will play against the Sydney Sixers in the 35th match of BBL 2024/25 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers won their last match against the Brisbane Heat by 56 runs. With 3 wins and 5 losses, they are 6th in the table.

The Sydney Sixers defeated the Perth Scorchers by 14 runs in their last encounter. They are third in the table with 5 victories, 2 losses, and one no result.

STR vs SIX: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Ollie Pope, Alex Carey (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Lachlan Shaw, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy

STR vs SIX: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Adelaide is expected to be batting-friendly, with some assistance for the pacers. Team that wins the toss will look to bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 20°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)

Ben Dwarshuis has taken 11 wickets in 7 matches this season.

He can contribute with quick runs in the lower order, evidenced by his unbeaten 23 in the last match.

Moises Henriques (SIX)

Moises Henriques scored 46 runs in his last match, bringing his total to 191 runs in 7 matches this season.

He also contributed with the ball, picking up a wicket.

D’Arcy Short (STR)

D’Arcy Short has scored 168 runs in 7 matches.

He took 4 wickets in the last match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Steve Smith (SIX)

Steve Smith played his first match of the season after returning from international duty.

He scored an unbeaten 121 in that game.

Sean Abbott (SIX)

Sean Abbott has taken 10 wickets in 4 matches this season.

He has claimed 7 wickets in his last 2 games.

Matthew Short (STR)

Matthew Short scored 109 in his last match.

He can bowl some overs also which makes him a valuable option.

STR vs SIX Player to Avoid

Jordan Silk (SIX)

Jordan Silk can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Both teams come into this match with momentum, having won their previous games. However, based on their overall form, the Sydney Sixers appear to have an edge over the Adelaide Strikers.

