STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The sixth Big Bash League 2024/25 match will be played between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Both teams lost their previous games and hope to open their account this season.

Adelaide Strikers lost their last encounter against Sydney Thunder by two wickets. They were winning the game at one stage, but one wrong decision cost them the game.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars have lost two on the bounce to start their campaign. They have done well in patches but require a collective effort to pose a serious threat.

STR vs STA: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett, Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Jonathan Merlo, Adam Milne, Brody Couch

STR vs STA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Adelaide has been 170, with pacers snaring 61.96% of wickets here. Expect another true batting deck, with occasional help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 26°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Chris Lynn (STR):

Chris Lynn has 514 runs at an average of 39.53 and a strike rate of 152.07 in 16 innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has four fifties against them.

Chris Lynn has 601 runs at an average of 35.35 and a strike rate of 147.30 in 20 innings in Adelaide. He also has five fifties here.

Jamie Overton (STR):

Jamie Overton will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.

Jamie Overton scored 45 runs and took two wickets with the ball.

Glenn Maxwell (STA):

Glenn Maxwell has 313 runs at an average of 28.45 and a strike rate of 154.95 in 12 innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has 7 wickets against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 454 runs at an average of 41.27 and a strike rate of 173.94 in 13 innings in Adelaide. He also has 5 wickets here.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Matthew Short (STR):

Matthew Short is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Matthew Short has 1041 runs at an average of 38.55 and a strike rate of 146.82 in 31 innings in Adelaide. He also has 8 wickets here.

Marcus Stoinis (STA):

Marcus Stoinis has 371 runs at an average of 37.10 and a strike rate of 133.93 in 11 innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has 4 wickets against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 312 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 150.72 in nine innings in nine innings in Adelaide. He also has 4 wickets here.

Tom Curran (STA):

Tom Curran will also contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer in the league.

Tom Curran has 6 wickets at an average of 22.83 and a strike rate of 15.66 in four innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

STR vs STA Player to Avoid

Jonathan Merlo (STA):

Jonathan Merlo might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Strikers are a tough team to beat at home. However, Melbourne Stars will be stronger than the previous two games due to two quality additions. It will eventually come down to which team bats better, but the Strikers will have the home advantage and should win the game.

