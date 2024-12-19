CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Brilliance Goes in Vain As His Team Loses BBL 2024/25 Match

He was bought by CSK for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

CSK’s overseas recruit Nathan Ellis’ all-round brilliance goes in vain as his team, Hobart Hurricanes, loses their BBL 2024/25 match against Melbourne Renegades.

He was bought by CSK for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Hobart Hurricanes, Ellis stood out as a key player, contributing with both bat and ball.

Ellis Steps Up with the Bat

With his side struggling at a precarious 32-6 in just 5 overs, Ellis walked in with the bat and played a vital knock to help his team avoid complete collapse.

Scoring 35 runs off 29 balls at a strike rate of 120.69, which included 5 fours and 1 six, Ellis’ resilience kept the Hurricanes’ hopes alive.

Nathan Ellis connects and puts that 10 rows back!



The quick now leads all run scorers tonight for the @HurricanesBBL. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/KuT1YYkKsA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 19, 2024

At one point, it seemed like they might fail to reach 50, but Ellis’ contribution pushed them to a total of 74 all out in 12.4 overs, offering a glimmer of hope to the struggling side.

Ellis’ Impressive Bowling Performance

Ellis didn’t stop at batting; he also delivered an outstanding performance with the ball. Chasing a modest target of 75, the Melbourne Renegades were on track to chase it down easily.

However, Ellis’ three overs were exceptional, as he conceded just 12 runs while taking 2 wickets, dismissing Josh Brown and Jacob Bethell.

Despite his all-round brilliance, the Hurricanes couldn’t capitalize on his efforts, as the rest of the team failed to support him. Ultimately, the Renegades chased down the target with ease, winning by 6 wickets with 11 overs to spare.

While this wasn’t the start Hobart fans were hoping for, Ellis’ performance would surely have made his new IPL team, CSK, proud.

