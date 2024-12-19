News
CSK Overseas Recruit's All-round Brilliance Goes in Vain As His Team Loses BBL 2024-25 Match
News
December 19, 2024 - 4:44 pm

CSK Overseas Recruit's All-round Brilliance Goes in Vain As His Team Loses BBL 2024/25 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He was bought by CSK for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

CSK Overseas Recruit's All-round Brilliance Goes in Vain As His Team Loses BBL 2024-25 Match

CSK’s overseas recruit Nathan Ellis’ all-round brilliance goes in vain as his team, Hobart Hurricanes, loses their BBL 2024/25 match against Melbourne Renegades.

He was bought by CSK for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Hobart Hurricanes, Ellis stood out as a key player, contributing with both bat and ball.

Also Read: RCB’s Latest Overseas Recruits Encounter Poor Start in BBL 2024-25; Dismissed For 0 and 3

Ellis Steps Up with the Bat

With his side struggling at a precarious 32-6 in just 5 overs, Ellis walked in with the bat and played a vital knock to help his team avoid complete collapse.

Scoring 35 runs off 29 balls at a strike rate of 120.69, which included 5 fours and 1 six, Ellis’ resilience kept the Hurricanes’ hopes alive.

At one point, it seemed like they might fail to reach 50, but Ellis’ contribution pushed them to a total of 74 all out in 12.4 overs, offering a glimmer of hope to the struggling side.

Ellis’ Impressive Bowling Performance

Ellis didn’t stop at batting; he also delivered an outstanding performance with the ball. Chasing a modest target of 75, the Melbourne Renegades were on track to chase it down easily.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Unhappy With Australian Journalist, Confrontation at Airport Goes Viral

However, Ellis’ three overs were exceptional, as he conceded just 12 runs while taking 2 wickets, dismissing Josh Brown and Jacob Bethell.

Despite his all-round brilliance, the Hurricanes couldn’t capitalize on his efforts, as the rest of the team failed to support him. Ultimately, the Renegades chased down the target with ease, winning by 6 wickets with 11 overs to spare.

While this wasn’t the start Hobart fans were hoping for, Ellis’ performance would surely have made his new IPL team, CSK, proud.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

