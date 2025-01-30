SWR vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 25 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 25th match of the ILT20 2024/25 will feature Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriorz taking on each other at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah Warriorz are at the bottom of the table with six points and a net run-rate of -0.680. They have lost five games and won three but still are very much in the race for the playoffs. They hammered Dubai Capitals by nine wickets in the previous game to end the four-match losing streak.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have six points to their credit from seven games with a better net run-rate of 0.067. They are coming off an eight-wicket defeat against Dubai Capitals.

SWR vs ADKR: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert, Ashton Agar, Ethan D’Souza, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Dilshan Madushanka, Adam Zampa

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Michael Pepper (wk), Charith Asalanka, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Ali Khan

SWR vs ADKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sharjah has produced pitches that have favoured batters with not much assistance for bowlers. The venue has hosted five games this season with the average first innings score of 174. With the chasing sides winning all five games, expect the captains to look to bowl first.

The weather in Sharjah is likely to be clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 20 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for SWR vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has amassed 693 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 34 while striking at 148.

This season, he has scored 217 runs in six innings at an average of 55, including two fifties.

Alishan Sharafu (ADKR)

Alishan Sharafu has made 182 runs in the tournament with one half century.

He has scored 55 and 36* in the last two games.

Adam Zampa (SWR)

Adam Zampa was terrific in the previous game, snaring 2 for 28 in four overs.

The Aussie leg-spinner has a stellar record in T20 cricket with experience of playing around the globe.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SWR vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

Kyle Mayers (ADKR)

Kyle Mayers remains an attractive captaincy option for his all-round value.

Mayers has scored 131 runs in the season and has picked up six wickets.

Jason Holder (ADKR)

Jason Holder has been excellent with the ball, claiming 13 wickets from seven games at a strike rate of 12.5.

Holder has also smashed 82 runs in five innings lower down the order.

Johnson Charles (SWR)

When Johnson Charles gets going, there’s not much that can stop him.

Charles has made 226 runs in the competition at a strike rate of 164, with two half centuries.

SWR vs ADKR Player to Avoid

Michael Pepper (ADKR)

Michael Pepper has 60 runs from five innings and can be avoided.

SWR vs ADKR Differential Pick

Charith Asalanka (SWR)

Charith Asalanka has hit 111 runs from three innings and is picked by around 35% fantasy players.

SWR vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

Despite losing the previous game, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have been in slightly better form compared to Sharjah Warriorz. They boast of several impact performers in Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Charith Asalanka, David Willey and Andre Russell. Expect Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to come out victorious.