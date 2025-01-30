SWR vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 25 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 25th match of the ILT20 2024/25 will feature Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriorz taking on each other at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Sharjah Warriorz are at the bottom of the table with six points and a net run-rate of -0.680. They have lost five games and won three but still are very much in the race for the playoffs. They hammered Dubai Capitals by nine wickets in the previous game to end the four-match losing streak.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have six points to their credit from seven games with a better net run-rate of 0.067. They are coming off an eight-wicket defeat against Dubai Capitals.
Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert, Ashton Agar, Ethan D’Souza, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Dilshan Madushanka, Adam Zampa
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Michael Pepper (wk), Charith Asalanka, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Ali Khan
Sharjah has produced pitches that have favoured batters with not much assistance for bowlers. The venue has hosted five games this season with the average first innings score of 174. With the chasing sides winning all five games, expect the captains to look to bowl first.
The weather in Sharjah is likely to be clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 20 degree Celsius.
ALSO READ:
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)
Alishan Sharafu (ADKR)
Adam Zampa (SWR)
Kyle Mayers (ADKR)
Jason Holder (ADKR)
Johnson Charles (SWR)
Michael Pepper (ADKR)
Charith Asalanka (SWR)
Despite losing the previous game, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have been in slightly better form compared to Sharjah Warriorz. They boast of several impact performers in Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Charith Asalanka, David Willey and Andre Russell. Expect Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to come out victorious.