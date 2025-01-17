SWR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 8th match of the ILT20 2025 will have Sharjah Warriorz taking on Dubai Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams are coming into this game after losing their respective previous fixture.
Sharjah Warriorz defeated Gulf Giants by three wickets in the opening game of the season but lost the next to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 30 runs. Chasing 160, none of their batters could touch the 25-run mark.
Dubai Capitals started the season with a narrow 1-run win over MI Emirates before losing to the same opponent by 27 runs. Shai Hope hammered 101 off just 59 deliveries but it went in vain as he had no support in pursuit of 188.
Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Roy, Rohan Mustafa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Himmat Singh, Adil Rashid, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Muhammad Jawadullah
Dubai Capitals: Adam Lyth, James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Oliver Robinson (wk), Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Aayan Khan, Daniel Worrall, Tymal Mills, Blessing Muzarabani
Sharjah is a tiny venue with short boundaries but it is negated by the difficulty of the pitch. The pitches here are generally pretty tricky with bowlers getting plenty of assistance. The average first innings score at the ground reads just around 142 since last year, with eight out of 12 games being won by the chasing sides.
The weather in Sharjah for this game should be mainly clear and humid with the temperature ranging between 17 to 22 degree Celsius.
Adam Milne (SWR)
Gulbadin Naib (DC)
Rohan Mustafa (SWR)
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)
Shai Hope (DC)
Brandon McMullen (DC)
Jason Roy (SWR)
Adil Rashid (SWR)
Sharjah Warriorz had defeated Dubai Capitals in both the games in the previous season. They have better resources in both batting and bowling departments, and should come out victorious.