SWR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 8th match of the ILT20 2025 will have Sharjah Warriorz taking on Dubai Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams are coming into this game after losing their respective previous fixture.

Sharjah Warriorz defeated Gulf Giants by three wickets in the opening game of the season but lost the next to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 30 runs. Chasing 160, none of their batters could touch the 25-run mark.

Dubai Capitals started the season with a narrow 1-run win over MI Emirates before losing to the same opponent by 27 runs. Shai Hope hammered 101 off just 59 deliveries but it went in vain as he had no support in pursuit of 188.

SWR vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Roy, Rohan Mustafa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Himmat Singh, Adil Rashid, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Muhammad Jawadullah

Dubai Capitals: Adam Lyth, James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Oliver Robinson (wk), Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Aayan Khan, Daniel Worrall, Tymal Mills, Blessing Muzarabani

SWR vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sharjah is a tiny venue with short boundaries but it is negated by the difficulty of the pitch. The pitches here are generally pretty tricky with bowlers getting plenty of assistance. The average first innings score at the ground reads just around 142 since last year, with eight out of 12 games being won by the chasing sides.

The weather in Sharjah for this game should be mainly clear and humid with the temperature ranging between 17 to 22 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for SWR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Adam Milne (SWR)

Adam Milne took 2 for 37 in the previous game against Gulf Giants.

Though expensive, Milne has the pace to pose a threat to most of the batters in the league.

Gulbadin Naib (DC)

Gulbadin Naib has been terrific with the ball in two games, snaring 3 for 13 and 3 for 18.

He bats in the middle order and offers a great upside.

Rohan Mustafa (SWR)

Rohan Mustafa hit 45 off 33 in the season opener and had a good start in the second game with 20 runs.

Batting at four, he should get enough game-time to make a difference.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SWR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was magnificent in the opening game, where he struck 83 not-out in 56 balls.

TKC has 559 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 33 and strike rate of 154.

Shai Hope (DC)

Shai Hope is coming off a blistering knock of 59-ball 101 not-out versus MI Emirates.

Hope has hit one century and six half centuries in T20 cricket since last year.

Brandon McMullen (DC)

Brandon McMullen was impressive in the first game, where he struck 58 in 42 deliveries.

The Scottish batter has 572 runs in T20 cricket at an average 38.

SWR vs DC Player to Avoid

Jason Roy (SWR)

Jason Roy has been dismissed for 0 and 6 in the two games, and has been in poor form in general.

SWR vs DC Differential Pick

Adil Rashid (SWR)

Selected by only around 20% fantasy players, Adil Rashid could be a good differential pick.

Grand League Team for SWR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SWR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

SWR vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

Sharjah Warriorz had defeated Dubai Capitals in both the games in the previous season. They have better resources in both batting and bowling departments, and should come out victorious.