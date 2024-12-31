SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 4, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the fourth Bangladesh Premier League match of the season. Sylhet Strikers will be up against the Rangpur Riders. The game will be played on 31st December 2024 at 4:30 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Sylhet Strikers finished in the 6th spot in BPL 2023-24 with 7 defeats and 5 wins in 12 matches. They’ll look to qualify for the playoffs this season and eventually lift the title. Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Paul Stirling, George Munsey and Rony Talukdar are the key players for the Tigers in BPL 2024-25. They are looking a bit over-dependent on their top 3-4 players to do the bulk of the scoring.

Meanwhile, the Rangpur Riders won their first game of this season by 40 runs against the Dhaka Capitals. The middle order did a great job and Mahedi Shak Hasan picked up 4 wickets and the other bowlers also did a good job. They have a good depth in their squad with both bat and ball. The Riders will be eyeing their second consecutive win in this game.

SYL vs RAN: Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Paul Stirling, George Munsey, Rony Talukdar, Ariful Haque (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Samiullah Shinwari, Nihaduzzaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny/Al Amin Hossain, Ruyel Miah, Reece Topley

Rangpur Riders: Steven Taylor, Alex Hales, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Shak Hasan, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

SYL vs RAN: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting. 190+ was scored in three innings of the two games played on Day 1 of the BPL. The ball came onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. The dimensions will be on the shorter side as well. There will be some movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 24-25 degrees Celsius during game time.

Also Read: BPL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Top Player Picks for SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Jaker Ali (SYL)

Jaker Ali will be a key batter for the Strikers in this season. He scored 199 runs in 10 innings last season at an average of 99.50 and struck at 141.13.

He has been in terrific form lately and will be a must in your fantasy teams.

Paul Stirling (SYL)

Paul Stirling will open the innings for Sylhet. He likes to take on the bowling and bat aggressively.

The conditions will suit Stirling and he can score big in this match.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib will be the lead pacer for the Sylhet Strikers. He will bowl the key overs and will be a top fantasy pick.

Sakib has picked up 22 wickets in 16 T20Is this year.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Mahedi Shak Hasan (RAN)

Mahedi Shak Hasan picked up 4 wickets in the first game. He’s been in sublime form since the Global Super League.

He will be the best C/VC option for this game as he picks up wickets in a cluster.

Khushdil Shah (RAN)

Khushdil Shah scored 46 off just 23 deliveries and then picked up 2 wickets as well.

Khushdil will bat at 5 and bowl 2-4 overs. He’ll be an ideal C/VC pick.

Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)

Iftikhar Ahmed will bat at 4 for the Rangpur Riders. He’s a key batter for them in the middle order and may bowl an over or two if required.

Iftikhar scored 49 runs in the first game. He’ll be a top C/VC choice in fantasy cricket.

SYL vs RAN Player to Avoid

Nurul Hasan (RAN)

Nurul Hasan scored a quickfire 25 and did a stumping but he’ll bat too low at number 7. There are many better options for fantasy cricket compared to him in this match. Nurul Hasan will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction:

Rangpur Riders have excellent depth in their squad with both bat and ball. The Strikers, on the other hand, look a bit light with their batting. The Rangpur Riders should win this match.