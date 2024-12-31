SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 4, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the fourth Bangladesh Premier League match of the season. Sylhet Strikers will be up against the Rangpur Riders. The game will be played on 31st December 2024 at 4:30 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
Sylhet Strikers finished in the 6th spot in BPL 2023-24 with 7 defeats and 5 wins in 12 matches. They’ll look to qualify for the playoffs this season and eventually lift the title. Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Paul Stirling, George Munsey and Rony Talukdar are the key players for the Tigers in BPL 2024-25. They are looking a bit over-dependent on their top 3-4 players to do the bulk of the scoring.
Meanwhile, the Rangpur Riders won their first game of this season by 40 runs against the Dhaka Capitals. The middle order did a great job and Mahedi Shak Hasan picked up 4 wickets and the other bowlers also did a good job. They have a good depth in their squad with both bat and ball. The Riders will be eyeing their second consecutive win in this game.
Sylhet Strikers: Paul Stirling, George Munsey, Rony Talukdar, Ariful Haque (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Samiullah Shinwari, Nihaduzzaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny/Al Amin Hossain, Ruyel Miah, Reece Topley
Rangpur Riders: Steven Taylor, Alex Hales, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Shak Hasan, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi
The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting. 190+ was scored in three innings of the two games played on Day 1 of the BPL. The ball came onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. The dimensions will be on the shorter side as well. There will be some movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 24-25 degrees Celsius during game time.
Jaker Ali (SYL)
Paul Stirling (SYL)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)
Mahedi Shak Hasan (RAN)
Khushdil Shah (RAN)
Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)
Nurul Hasan (RAN)
Rangpur Riders have excellent depth in their squad with both bat and ball. The Strikers, on the other hand, look a bit light with their batting. The Rangpur Riders should win this match.