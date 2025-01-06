SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 9, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the ninth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Sylhet Strikers will be against the Rangpur Riders. The game will be played on 6th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
Sylhet Strikers have played one game this season against the Rangpur Riders and lost the match by 34 runs. This will be the second meeting for both sides this season and the Strikers will look to settle the score in this game. Their batters failed miserably and they’ll have to be on their toes in this game if they are to win the match.
Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders are at the top of the points table with 3 wins in 3 games. They’ve been in excellent form with both bat and ball. The likes of Nahid Rana, Mahedi Shak Hasan, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Alex Hales and others form a very strong core for them. They’ll be eyeing their 4th consecutive win of this season in this match.
Sylhet Strikers: Paul Stirling, Rony Talukdar, George Munsey, Zakir Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Ariful Haque (c), Shamiullah Shinwari, Tanzim Hasan Sakin, Nihaduzzaman, Reece Topley, Al-Amin Hossain
Rangpur Riders: Alex Hales, Azizul Hakin Tamim, Tawfique Khan, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mahedi Shak Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nahid Rana, Akif Javed
The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is generally on the slower side with good assistance for the spinners. But, as it’s the first game here this season, the wicket is expected to be a good one for batting. The batters are expected to enjoy their time on the crease. Scores in the range of 150-170 are expected. Teams may prefer chasing.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 16-17 degrees Celsius during the game.
Alex Hales (RAN)
Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)
Nahid Rana (RAN)
Mahedi Shak Hasan (RAN)
Khushdil Shah (RAN)
SYL vs RAN Player to Avoid
Ariful Haque (SYL)
Based on the current form and depth in the squad, the Rangpur Riders will be the clear favourites to win this match. They’ve been in excellent form as a team and are yet to lose a game this season.