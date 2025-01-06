SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 9, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the ninth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Sylhet Strikers will be against the Rangpur Riders. The game will be played on 6th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Sylhet Strikers have played one game this season against the Rangpur Riders and lost the match by 34 runs. This will be the second meeting for both sides this season and the Strikers will look to settle the score in this game. Their batters failed miserably and they’ll have to be on their toes in this game if they are to win the match.

Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders are at the top of the points table with 3 wins in 3 games. They’ve been in excellent form with both bat and ball. The likes of Nahid Rana, Mahedi Shak Hasan, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Alex Hales and others form a very strong core for them. They’ll be eyeing their 4th consecutive win of this season in this match.

SYL vs RAN: Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Paul Stirling, Rony Talukdar, George Munsey, Zakir Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Ariful Haque (c), Shamiullah Shinwari, Tanzim Hasan Sakin, Nihaduzzaman, Reece Topley, Al-Amin Hossain

Rangpur Riders: Alex Hales, Azizul Hakin Tamim, Tawfique Khan, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mahedi Shak Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nahid Rana, Akif Javed

SYL vs RAN: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is generally on the slower side with good assistance for the spinners. But, as it’s the first game here this season, the wicket is expected to be a good one for batting. The batters are expected to enjoy their time on the crease. Scores in the range of 150-170 are expected. Teams may prefer chasing.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 16-17 degrees Celsius during the game.

Also Read: BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Big Bash League 2024-25 LIVE on TV in India, Australia, and Other Locations, Date, Time, Schedule, and Complete Fixtures List

Top Player Picks for SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Alex Hales (RAN)

Alex Hales scored 49 runs in the last game. He looked in good touch and will be a top fantasy pick.

Hales is known for scoring consistently once he gets going and he will be in for another big score in this game.

Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)

Iftikhar Ahmed didn’t get to bat in the last game but he picked up 2 wickets with the ball. He has scored 96 runs and has 2 wickets in 3 games.

Iftikhar scored 47 runs in the first game against Sylhet this season. Try him as C/VC in the big leagues.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib will be the lead pacer for the Strikers. He will bowl in the powerplay and then towards the end of the innings.

Sakib picked up 2 wickets in the first game. Try him as C/VC, especially if bowling first.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Nahid Rana (RAN)

Nahid Rana has troubled the batters with his extra pace and bounce in this season. He can go through any batting line-up on his day.

Nahid has 6 wickets in 3 games and will be a top C/VC choice.

Mahedi Shak Hasan (RAN)

Mahedi Hasan has been in good form as well. He’s batting too low and that’s affecting his fantasy value but he’s bowling well.

Mahedi has 5 wickets in 3 games and he’s capable with the bat. He’ll be a top C/VC option as well.

Khushdil Shah (RAN)

Khushdil Shah has 67 runs and 7 wickets to his name in 3 games so far. He’s been the best player for the Riders this season.

He scored 21 and picked up 2 wickets in the first game against Sylhet. Khushdil will be the best C/VC option in fantasy cricket.

SYL vs RAN Player to Avoid

Ariful Haque (SYL)

Ariful Haque will bat at number 7 and won’t bowl. He doesn’t provide a lot of fantasy value and will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction:

Based on the current form and depth in the squad, the Rangpur Riders will be the clear favourites to win this match. They’ve been in excellent form as a team and are yet to lose a game this season.