THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 27, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 27th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Sydney Thunder taking on the Hobart Hurricanes at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.
Sydney Thunder lost their last match against Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets. With 4 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches, they currently sit 2nd in the table.
Hobart Hurricanes won their last match against Adelaide Strikers by 5 wickets. With 4 wins and 1 loss in 5 matches, they are currently 3rd in the table.
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Christian, Chris Green, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Shai Hope, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil
The pitch at this venue usually supports bowlers, providing help to both pacers and spinners. Both teams may prefer to bat first, aiming to set a challenging par total.
The temperature is expected to be around 19-20 degrees Celsius, but there is a high chance of rain.
Daniel Christian (THU)
Tim David (HUR)
Chris Jordan (HUR)
David Warner (THU)
Mitchell Owen (HUR)
Lockie Ferguson (THU)
Hugh Weibgen (THU)
It’s a clash between the 2nd and 3rd in the standings. Sydney Thunder, currently 2nd, are coming into this match after a loss in their previous game. Hobart Hurricanes, who won their last match, are now 3rd in the table, and this contest promises to be a thriller, with Hobart Hurricanes expected to come out on top against Sydney Thunder.
