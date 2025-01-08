THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 27, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 27th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Sydney Thunder taking on the Hobart Hurricanes at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

Sydney Thunder lost their last match against Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets. With 4 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches, they currently sit 2nd in the table.

Hobart Hurricanes won their last match against Adelaide Strikers by 5 wickets. With 4 wins and 1 loss in 5 matches, they are currently 3rd in the table.

THU vs HUR: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Christian, Chris Green, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Shai Hope, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil

THU vs HUR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at this venue usually supports bowlers, providing help to both pacers and spinners. Both teams may prefer to bat first, aiming to set a challenging par total.

The temperature is expected to be around 19-20 degrees Celsius, but there is a high chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Daniel Christian (THU)

The 41-year-old Dan Christian came out of retirement as an injury replacement.

He contributed with an unbeaten 23 runs and took 1 wicket in the match.

Tim David (HUR)

Tim David has regained his form after a slow start to the tournament.

He smashed an unbeaten 62 off 28 balls in the last match.

Chris Jordan (HUR)

Chris Jordan has picked up 6 wickets in 5 matches so far.

All 6 wickets have come in his last three matches, and he can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (THU)

David Warner has scored 226 runs in 6 matches so far.

In his last 3 matches, he has amassed 185 runs.

Mitchell Owen (HUR)

Mitchell Owen has scored 189 runs in 5 matches, including a century in this tournament.

In his last 2 matches, he has added 70 runs to his tally.

Lockie Ferguson (THU)

Lockie Ferguson has taken 8 wickets in 6 matches so far.

He picked up 2 wickets in the last match.

THU vs HUR Player to Avoid

Hugh Weibgen (THU)

Hugh Weibgen can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

It’s a clash between the 2nd and 3rd in the standings. Sydney Thunder, currently 2nd, are coming into this match after a loss in their previous game. Hobart Hurricanes, who won their last match, are now 3rd in the table, and this contest promises to be a thriller, with Hobart Hurricanes expected to come out on top against Sydney Thunder.

