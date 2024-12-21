THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The eighth match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 features Sydney Thunder facing off against Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.
Sydney Thunder secured their first win of the tournament, defeating Adelaide Strikers by 2 wickets. They will aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match.
Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers also began their campaign with a victory, beating Melbourne Renegades by 5 wickets in their opening game.
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy
The pitch at this venue typically favors bowlers, offering assistance to both pacers and spinners, making it less conducive to high-scoring games. Both teams are likely to opt for batting first, aiming to set a competitive par total.
The temperature is expected to range between 24-26°C, with clear skies.
Chris Green (THU)
James Vince (SIX)
Sam Konstas (THU)
Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)
Daniel Sams (THU)
Moises Henriques (SIX)
Nathan McAndrew (THU)
Considering their performances in the opening matches and the strength of their squads, both teams appear well-balanced. However, the Sydney Sixers will have a slight edge over the Sydney Thunder in what promises to be a thrilling contest.
