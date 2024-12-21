THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The eighth match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 features Sydney Thunder facing off against Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

Sydney Thunder secured their first win of the tournament, defeating Adelaide Strikers by 2 wickets. They will aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers also began their campaign with a victory, beating Melbourne Renegades by 5 wickets in their opening game.

THU vs SIX: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy

THU vs SIX: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at this venue typically favors bowlers, offering assistance to both pacers and spinners, making it less conducive to high-scoring games. Both teams are likely to opt for batting first, aiming to set a competitive par total.

The temperature is expected to range between 24-26°C, with clear skies.

Top Player Picks for THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Chris Green (THU)

Chris Green is a strong option for this match.

He made an impact in the first game by taking 3 wickets.

James Vince (SIX)

James Vince accumulated 244 runs in 9 matches during the last season.

He began this season with a solid 40-run knock in the opening match.

Sam Konstas (THU)

Sam Konstas is currently in excellent form in domestic cricket.

He showcased his skills with a 56-run knock in the opening match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)

Ben Dwarshuis was impressive last season, claiming 17 wickets.

He started this season strong with 2 wickets and a handy 14 runs in the first match, making him a valuable pick.

Daniel Sams (THU)

Daniel Sams played a crucial role in Thunder’s last match, smashing 42 runs off just 18 balls to secure a win.

As an all-rounder who contributes with both bat and ball, he is a strong candidate for captaincy or vice-captaincy.

Moises Henriques (SIX)

Moises Henriques amassed 257 runs in 11 matches during the previous season.

He began this season in style, scoring a quickfire 53 off 27 balls.

THU vs SIX Player to Avoid

Nathan McAndrew (THU)

Nathan McAndrew can be avoided in this match.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction:

Considering their performances in the opening matches and the strength of their squads, both teams appear well-balanced. However, the Sydney Sixers will have a slight edge over the Sydney Thunder in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

