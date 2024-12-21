News
THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Cricket
December 21, 2024 - 12:51 pm

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

The eighth match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 features Sydney Thunder facing off against Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

Sydney Thunder secured their first win of the tournament, defeating Adelaide Strikers by 2 wickets. They will aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers also began their campaign with a victory, beating Melbourne Renegades by 5 wickets in their opening game.

THU vs SIX: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy

THU vs SIX: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at this venue typically favors bowlers, offering assistance to both pacers and spinners, making it less conducive to high-scoring games. Both teams are likely to opt for batting first, aiming to set a competitive par total.

The temperature is expected to range between 24-26°C, with clear skies.

Top Player Picks for THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Chris Green (THU)

  • Chris Green is a strong option for this match.
  • He made an impact in the first game by taking 3 wickets.

James Vince (SIX)

  • James Vince accumulated 244 runs in 9 matches during the last season.
  • He began this season with a solid 40-run knock in the opening match.

Sam Konstas (THU)

  • Sam Konstas is currently in excellent form in domestic cricket.
  • He showcased his skills with a 56-run knock in the opening match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)

  • Ben Dwarshuis was impressive last season, claiming 17 wickets.
  • He started this season strong with 2 wickets and a handy 14 runs in the first match, making him a valuable pick.

Daniel Sams (THU)

  • Daniel Sams played a crucial role in Thunder’s last match, smashing 42 runs off just 18 balls to secure a win.
  • As an all-rounder who contributes with both bat and ball, he is a strong candidate for captaincy or vice-captaincy.

Moises Henriques (SIX)

  • Moises Henriques amassed 257 runs in 11 matches during the previous season.
  • He began this season in style, scoring a quickfire 53 off 27 balls.

THU vs SIX Player to Avoid

Nathan McAndrew (THU)

  • Nathan McAndrew can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction:

Considering their performances in the opening matches and the strength of their squads, both teams appear well-balanced. However, the Sydney Sixers will have a slight edge over the Sydney Thunder in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

bbl
BBL 2024-25
BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket
BBL Fantasy Cricket Tips
Big Bash League
Big Bash League 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder
THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

