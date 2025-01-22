THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, Knockout, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Knockout match of the BBL 2024/25 features Sydney Thunder taking on the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.
Sydney Thunder’s last match against the Sydney Sixers was abandoned due to rain. With 5 wins, 3 losses, and 2 no results in 10 matches, they ended 3rd in the league stages.
Melbourne Stars won their last match against the Hobart Hurricanes by 40 runs. After losing their first five matches, they bounced back with five straight wins. With 5 wins and 5 losses in 10 matches, they finished 4th in the league stages.
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Blake Nikitaras, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), George Garton, Hugh Weibgen, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Mohammad Hasnain, Wes Agar
Melbourne Stars: Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Joel Paris, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle
The pitch at this venue typically favors bowlers, offering assistance to both pacers and spinners. Teams winning the toss are likely to choose to bat first and put runs on the board.
The temperature is expected to be around 22°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Joel Paris (STA)
Chris Green (THU)
Mark Steketee (STA)
Glenn Maxwell (STA)
David Warner (THU)
Marcus Stoinis (STA)
George Garton (THU)
Based on the standings, Sydney Thunder finished above Melbourne Stars in the league stages. However, in terms of form, Melbourne Stars are coming into this match with five consecutive wins, making them strong contenders to secure a victory against Sydney Thunder in the knockout.
