THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, Knockout, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Knockout match of the BBL 2024/25 features Sydney Thunder taking on the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.

Sydney Thunder’s last match against the Sydney Sixers was abandoned due to rain. With 5 wins, 3 losses, and 2 no results in 10 matches, they ended 3rd in the league stages.

Melbourne Stars won their last match against the Hobart Hurricanes by 40 runs. After losing their first five matches, they bounced back with five straight wins. With 5 wins and 5 losses in 10 matches, they finished 4th in the league stages.

THU vs STA: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Blake Nikitaras, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), George Garton, Hugh Weibgen, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Mohammad Hasnain, Wes Agar

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Joel Paris, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle

THU vs STA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at this venue typically favors bowlers, offering assistance to both pacers and spinners. Teams winning the toss are likely to choose to bat first and put runs on the board.

The temperature is expected to be around 22°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Joel Paris (STA)

Joel Paris has taken 9 wickets in 6 matches.

He picked up 5 wickets in his last 2 matches.

Chris Green (THU)

Chris Green has taken 11 wickets in 9 matches.

Against the Scorchers, he picked up 3 wickets and scored an unbeaten 20 runs.

Mark Steketee (STA)

Mark Steketee has taken 15 wickets in 5 matches.

He picked up 12 wickets in his last 3 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Glenn Maxwell (STA)

Glenn Maxwell has scored 297 runs in 8 matches.

He has hit three consecutive half-centuries.

David Warner (THU)

David Warner has scored 346 runs in 9 matches.

He has hit three fifty-plus scores in his last six innings.

Marcus Stoinis (STA)

Marcus Stoinis has scored 296 runs in 10 matches.

In the last game, he scored 32 runs and took 1 wicket.

THU vs STA Player to Avoid

George Garton (THU)

George Garton can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Based on the standings, Sydney Thunder finished above Melbourne Stars in the league stages. However, in terms of form, Melbourne Stars are coming into this match with five consecutive wins, making them strong contenders to secure a victory against Sydney Thunder in the knockout.

