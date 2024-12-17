THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The third match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 will be played between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in Canberra. Both teams will want to start the season on a winning note.

The biggest boost for Sydney Thunder is David Warner at the helm, while they also have a few other quality players in the announced squad. The likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Lockie Ferguson will bolster the team further.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers will be led by Matthew Short. Their squad has a nice blend of local and overseas contingents and looks good overall.

THU vs STR: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Wes Agar, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Alex Ross, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jamie Overton, Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce

THU vs STR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Canberra has been 149, with pacers snaring 66.67% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 26°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (THU):

David Warner will open the innings. He will enjoy playing in Canberra.

He will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. He knows how to weave a long innings.

Chris Green (THU):

Chris Green is among the best defensive spinners in the country. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Chris Green has 18 wickets at an average of 23.22 and a strike rate of 18 in 17 T20 innings in Canberra. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Chris Lynn (STR):

Chris Lynn has 667 runs at an average of 41.68 and a strike rate of 161.50 in 19 innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has six fifties against them.

Chris Lynn has 180 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 132.35 in six innings in Canberra. He also has two fifties here.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Daniel Sams (THU):

Daniel Sams is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

He has 243 runs at an average of 24.30 and a strike rate of 165.30 in 14 T20 innings in Canberra. He also has 22 wickets at an average of 21.72 and a strike rate of 16.54 in 19 T20 innings here.

Matthew Short (STR):

Matthew Short is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

He has 109 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 143.42 in three innings in Canberra. He also has a fifty here.

Jamie Overton (STR):

Jamie Overton will contribute with both bat and ball. He will enjoy playing in Canberra.

He has 5 wickets at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 8.80 in two innings against Sydney Thunder.

THU vs STR Player to Avoid

Harry Nielsen (STR):

Harry Nielsen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction:

On man-to-man marking, both teams are evenly matched. However, Sydney Thunder might do slightly better as a bowling unit, for their bowlers are more experienced. That might make a difference, and the Thunder should win the contest.

