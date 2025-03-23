Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 3 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 3 between CSK and MI.

The match No.3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians going head to head. This clash between the two five-time champions will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

CSK failed to reach the playoffs last year after losing their final fixture against RCB. They finished fifth with seven wins in 14 games. CSK made some terrific signings for IPL 2025, including Noor Ahmad, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Ellis, and R Ashwin.

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable campaign in IPL 2024, where they ended up with a wooden spoon. They managed to win only four games in the tournament. They had built a strong team but will be without Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for this game.

CHE vs MI IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is amongst the most prolific batters in the league. He has amassed over 580 runs in three of the last four seasons. Gaikwad hit 583 runs in the previous edition with one century and four half centuries.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube could be a great captaincy pick for this game as MI don’t have express pace in their line-up. Dube has been superb in the last couple of seasons, scoring 814 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 160.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav might not have been in the best of form but remains a key player in this matchup. He has scored 1,253 runs in the last three editions, averaging 40 at a strike rate of 167. SKY has hit two centuries and 11 fifties in this period.

CHE vs MI IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Rahul Tripathi

With plenty of big stars in play, Rahul Tripathi can prove to be a good differential option. He is expected to bat at number three and will get enough time to score good points.

Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad could be overlooked by fantasy players. But the left-arm wrist spinner can be very lethal on the Chepauk pitch and should be picked.

Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir could be used up the order in this match to delay Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav for the second half of the innings. He is a talented young batter and has a fifty in his last IPL game.

ALSO READ:

CHE vs MI IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s entry point is generally in the last two overs and for that reason, you can leave him out of your fantasy team.

CHE vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction.

