Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 3, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 1 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction


Semi-Final 1 of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place between India and Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on March 4.

India won their last group-stage match against New Zealand by 44 runs. They won all three of their matches and finished at the top of the group A.

Rain abandoned Australia’s last match against Afghanistan. They won one match and the other two matches were washed out. They secured second place in Group B.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

  • Varun Chakravarthy played his first match of the tournament against New Zealand.
  • He took five wickets and will be expected to perform well against Australia.

Travis Head (AUS)

  • Travis Head is a strong captaincy option for this match.
  • He has a great record against India in ICC events, scoring 163 in the WTC Final 2023, 137 in the ODI World Cup Final 2023, and 76 in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Shubman Gill

  • Shubman Gill did not perform well in the last match but he has scored 149 runs in three matches so far.
  • He has a good record against Australia, with one fifty and one century in seven matches.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

  • Kuldeep Yadav has been selected by only 42.02% of fantasy teams.
  • He has taken five wickets in three matches so far.

Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

  • Ben Dwarshuis can be a valuable differential pick for this match.
  • He has taken six wickets in just two matches.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

KL Rahul (IND)

  • KL Rahul can be avoided for this match.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction.

