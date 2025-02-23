News
Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 5 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

The fifth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be between India against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

India won their first group match against Bangladesh by six wickets. They will now aim to win their next match against Pakistan and get closer to qualify for the semi finals.

On the other hand, Pakistan lost their first match against New Zealand by 60 runs. This match is very important for them because if they lose, it will be difficult for them to qualify for the semi finals.

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Shubman Gill (IND)

  • Shubman Gill has been in top form, scoring two centuries and two half centuries in his last four ODIs.
  • He has an outstanding ODI record, amassing over 2600 runs at an impressive average of 62.51, with eight hundreds to his name.

Mohammed Shami (IND)

  • The Indian pacer is in top form, having taken 5 for 53 against Bangladesh in his last match.
  • Shami has 202 wickets in 104 ODIs with an impressive strike rate of 25.4.
  • He has taken 60 wickets in 19 innings in ICC tournaments.

Virat Kohli (IND)

  • Despite his struggles against spin, Kohli’s record against Pakistan makes him a strong captaincy choice.
  • He has scored 672 runs in ODIs against Pakistan, including three centuries and two half centuries.

ALSO READ:

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

  • Picked by only 16.27% so far, Kuldeep Yadav can be a differential pick for this match.
  • He has taken 12 wickets in six ODIs against Pakistan, including seven in the last two matches, with a five-wicket haul.

Harshit Rana (IND)

  • Harshit Rana can be a valuable pick for this match.
  • He took three wickets in the game against Bangladesh.

Khushdil Shah (PAK)

  • Khushdil Shah can be a useful pick with his all-round abilities.
  • He scored 69 runs in the match against New Zealand.

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

Tayyab Tahir (PAK)

  • Tayyab Tahir can be avoided for this match.

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.

