Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Eliminator Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Mumbai Indians Women taking on Gujarat Giants Women at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians lost their last league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by 11 runs. They ended the league stage with five wins and three losses, finishing second on the points table.

Gujarat Giants Women lost their last league stage match against Mumbai Indians Women by nine runs. They finished third in the standings with four wins and four losses.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 416 runs in eight matches, including a 69-run knock in the last game.

She has also taken eight wickets in the tournament so far.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews has taken 14 wickets in eight matches, including two in her last game.

She has also scored 227 runs in the tournament so far.

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

Amelia Kerr has taken 14 wickets in eight matches.

She can also contribute valuable runs with the bat.

Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)

Ashleigh Gardner has scored 235 runs in eight matches.

She has also taken eight wickets in the tournament.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Amanjot Kaur (MUM-W)

Amanjot Kaur has taken five wickets in seven innings so far.

She has also scored 114 runs in six innings.

Bharti Fulmali

Bharti Fulmali has scored 103 runs in three innings.

She played a crucial knock of 61 runs in the previous match.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

G Kamalini (MUM-W)

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

