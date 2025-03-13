News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Eliminator
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 13, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Eliminator Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Eliminator

Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Mumbai Indians Women taking on Gujarat Giants Women at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians lost their last league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by 11 runs. They ended the league stage with five wins and three losses, finishing second on the points table.

Gujarat Giants Women lost their last league stage match against Mumbai Indians Women by nine runs. They finished third in the standings with four wins and four losses.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 416 runs in eight matches, including a 69-run knock in the last game.
  • She has also taken eight wickets in the tournament so far.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

  • Hayley Matthews has taken 14 wickets in eight matches, including two in her last game.
  • She has also scored 227 runs in the tournament so far.

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

  • Amelia Kerr has taken 14 wickets in eight matches.
  • She can also contribute valuable runs with the bat.

Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)

  • Ashleigh Gardner has scored 235 runs in eight matches.
  • She has also taken eight wickets in the tournament.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Amanjot Kaur (MUM-W)

  • Amanjot Kaur has taken five wickets in seven innings so far.
  • She has also scored 114 runs in six innings.

Bharti Fulmali

  • Bharti Fulmali has scored 103 runs in three innings.
  • She played a crucial knock of 61 runs in the previous match.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

G Kamalini (MUM-W)

  • G Kamalini can be avoided for this match.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Gujarat Giants Women
MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction
Mumbai Indians Women
Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Related posts

MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Eliminator Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WPL 2025 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.
10:40 am
Sandip Pawar
ENM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

ENM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

March 11, 2025
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 20 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 11, 2025
Sagar Paul

MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 20 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 20 of the WPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
March 11, 2025
Sandip Pawar
WIM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

WIM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

March 10, 2025
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 19 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 9, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy