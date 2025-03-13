News
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 13, 2025

MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Eliminator Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Fantasy tips for the WPL 2025 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take on each other in the WPL 2025 Eliminator at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The winner of this match will earn the right to face Delhi Capitals in the final. 

The former champions finished second on the table with 10 points. Mumbai Indians blew away their chance of getting straight into the final after losing to RCB in the last group fixture. Chasing 200, Nat Sciver-Brunt struck 69 off 35 but they eventually fell short by 11 runs. 

Gujarat Giants made it into the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, with eight points to their credit. They suffered a 9-run defeat in their final group fixture against none other than Mumbai Indians. They were in a critical position at 92-6 while chasing 180 before Bharti Fulmali smashed a 25-ball 61 to give MI a big scare. 

MUM-W vs GJ-W: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh

MUM-W vs GJ-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions 

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has generally served terrific pitches for batting. The ground has been a host to 13 WPL matches, with the average first innings score of 168. Over 380 runs were scored in the previous game. Expect the teams to look to field first. 

The weather should be warm and clear for this Thursday evening fixture, with the temperature around 26 degree Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

  • Amelia Kerr has 14 wickets to her credit in the WPL 2025 at a strike rate of 12.4
  • She hasn’t fired with the bat yet but remains a great fantasy pick. 

Beth Mooney (GJ-W) 

  • Beth Mooney has made 231 runs in the competition, with two half half centuries. 
  • She averages 38 in the last 10 innings while striking at 128. 

Kashvee Gautam (GJ-W)

  • Kashvee Gautam has been the find of the tournament.
  • She has taken 10 wickets from eight games at an economy of 6.18.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W) 

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt is having a phenomenal season, scoring 416 runs at an average 69 and strike rate of 152., including three half centuries. 
  • The all-rounder has registered four fifties to go along with eight wickets at an economy of eight. 

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

  • Hayley Matthews is the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps at 7.96 economy. 
  • She has also smashed two fifties in the last four games. 

Ash Gardner (GJ-W) 

  • Ash Gardner has scored 235 runs in the tournament with three fifties. 
  • The off-spinner has also picked eight wickets with the ball. 

MUM-W vs GJ-W Player to Avoid

Meghna Singh (GJ-W)

  • Meghna Singh can be avoided on this good batting pitch. 

Grand League Team for MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction 

MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have not lost to Gujarat Giants in their six encounters. Their bowlers had an off day in the last game while batting was exposed but remains a stronger side. In Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Harmanpreet Kaur, MI have a quality unit. Expect Mumbai Indians to win this game.

