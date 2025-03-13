MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Eliminator Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WPL 2025 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take on each other in the WPL 2025 Eliminator at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The winner of this match will earn the right to face Delhi Capitals in the final.
The former champions finished second on the table with 10 points. Mumbai Indians blew away their chance of getting straight into the final after losing to RCB in the last group fixture. Chasing 200, Nat Sciver-Brunt struck 69 off 35 but they eventually fell short by 11 runs.
Gujarat Giants made it into the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, with eight points to their credit. They suffered a 9-run defeat in their final group fixture against none other than Mumbai Indians. They were in a critical position at 92-6 while chasing 180 before Bharti Fulmali smashed a 25-ball 61 to give MI a big scare.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh
Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has generally served terrific pitches for batting. The ground has been a host to 13 WPL matches, with the average first innings score of 168. Over 380 runs were scored in the previous game. Expect the teams to look to field first.
The weather should be warm and clear for this Thursday evening fixture, with the temperature around 26 degree Celsius.
Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)
Beth Mooney (GJ-W)
Kashvee Gautam (GJ-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)
Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)
Ash Gardner (GJ-W)
Meghna Singh (GJ-W)
Mumbai Indians have not lost to Gujarat Giants in their six encounters. Their bowlers had an off day in the last game while batting was exposed but remains a stronger side. In Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Harmanpreet Kaur, MI have a quality unit. Expect Mumbai Indians to win this game.
