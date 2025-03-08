Jemimah Rodrigues Takes A Screamer in WPL 2025 to Send Back Deandra Dottin [WATCH]

Jemimah Rodrigues' catch was a turning point in the clash against Gujarat Giants.

Jemimah Rodrigues pulled off a stunning catch at a crucial juncture in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Friday. Rodrigues is known for being a live wire on the field. This was another one of her incredible moments as a fielder.

The moment occurred in the 18th over of Gujarat Giants’ run-chase. Chasing 178, Deandra Dottin had brought down the equation from 60 off 33 deliveries to just 16 off 14. Dottin, who had smashed 24 runs in just nine balls, was threatening to finish the game off quickly. Dottin slog-swept Jess Jonassen over cow corner but couldn’t quite get under it. Rodrigues sprinted in from the boundary line and took a magnificent full-stretch diving catch to send the dangerous batter back.

Another Thriller in the WPL 2025

The ongoing edition of the WPL has delivered quite a few nail-biting matches in the season. Friday’s clash in Lucknow witnessed yet another thriller. The match swung between the two teams several times before Gujarat Giants chased down 178 in the final over.

Following Dottin’s dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues’ side mounted pressure on the batters to get the equation back up to 13 off 7 balls. Kashvee Gautam struck a timely six on the final delivery of the 19th over to turn the match in the Giants’ favour.

Harleen Deol starred with an unbeaten 70 off 49 balls to get Gujarat Giants over the line. Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner also made key contributions. Meg Lanning was the top batter for Delhi Capitals earlier, smashing 92 in 57 deliveries.

The win helped the Gardner-led team jump to second place on the points table. They are now in a position where a win over Mumbai Indians can take them straight into the final.

