UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women are set to face off in the sixth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
UP Warriorz Women lost their first match against Gujarat Giants Women by six wickets. They will be looking to win the upcoming match and get off the mark in the tournament.
Delhi Capitals Women lost their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by eight wickets. They have played two matches so far, winning one and losing one.
UP Warriorz Women: Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud
Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani
The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is expected to offer some assistance to pacers early on, especially when there is no dew. Spinners might also find some turn in the first innings. However, as the game progresses, dew will make batting easier. Considering that chasing teams have won all matches at this venue so far, the winning captain should opt to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.
Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)
Shafali Verma (DEL-W)
Shikha Pandey (DEL-W)
Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)
Deepti Sharma (UP-W)
Jemimah Rodrigues (DEL-W)
Shweta Sehrawat (UP-W)
Both teams are coming into this match after losing their last games, but Delhi Capitals Women are expected to have the edge over UP Warriorz Women in the upcoming match.
