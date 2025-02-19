UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women are set to face off in the sixth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

UP Warriorz Women lost their first match against Gujarat Giants Women by six wickets. They will be looking to win the upcoming match and get off the mark in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals Women lost their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by eight wickets. They have played two matches so far, winning one and losing one.

UP-W vs DEL-W: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women: Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

UP-W vs DEL-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is expected to offer some assistance to pacers early on, especially when there is no dew. Spinners might also find some turn in the first innings. However, as the game progresses, dew will make batting easier. Considering that chasing teams have won all matches at this venue so far, the winning captain should opt to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

Sophie Ecclestone is a reliable pick, as she consistently takes wickets in almost every match.

She grabbed two wickets in her first game of the season.

Shafali Verma (DEL-W)

Shafali Verma has scored 43 runs in the first two matches.

Although she was dismissed for 0 in the last game, she played a solid knock of 43 in the first match.

Shikha Pandey (DEL-W)

Shikha Pandey has taken three wickets in the first two matches.

Her economy rate has been impressive at 5.12.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)

Annabel Sutherland is a strong captaincy choice due to her all-round skills.

She has scored 32 runs and taken 3 wickets in the first two matches.

Deepti Sharma (UP-W)

Deepti Sharma scored 39 runs in her first match of the season.

She can also contribute with the ball, making her a valuable option.

Jemimah Rodrigues (DEL-W)

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 34 runs in the last match after a low score in the first.

She can be a good vice-captain option.

UP-W vs DEL-W Player to Avoid

Shweta Sehrawat (UP-W)

Shweta Sehrawat can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction:

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their last games, but Delhi Capitals Women are expected to have the edge over UP Warriorz Women in the upcoming match.

