VID vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Today, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 2 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Vidarbha will play against Maharashtra in semifinal 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
Vidarbha qualified for the semi-final after a dominant 9-wicket win over Rajasthan in the quarter-final. They were the table toppers in Group D during the group stages, with 6 wins in 6 matches.
Maharashtra advanced to the semi-finals with a dominant 70-run win over Punjab in the quarterfinals. During the group stages, they topped Group B, finishing with six victories and one loss in seven matches.
Vidarbha: Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhade, Karun Nair (c), Dhruv Shorey, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande
Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Siddhesh Veer, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe
The pitch at Kotambi Stadium provides support for both batters and bowlers but tends to favor bowlers slightly. Team that will win the toss will look to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 25°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.
Siddhesh Veer (MAH)
Harsh Dubey (VID)
Dhruv Shorey (VID)
Karun Nair (VID)
Arshin Kulkarni (MAH)
Pradeep Dadhe (MAH)
Shubham Dubey (VID)
Considering the form of both teams, both come into this semi-final unbeaten and as table toppers. It promises to be a thrilling contest, with Maharashtra potentially having a slight edge over Vidarbha.
