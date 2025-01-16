VID vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Today, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 2 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Vidarbha will play against Maharashtra in semifinal 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Vidarbha qualified for the semi-final after a dominant 9-wicket win over Rajasthan in the quarter-final. They were the table toppers in Group D during the group stages, with 6 wins in 6 matches.

Maharashtra advanced to the semi-finals with a dominant 70-run win over Punjab in the quarterfinals. During the group stages, they topped Group B, finishing with six victories and one loss in seven matches.

VID vs MAH: Probable Playing XIs

Vidarbha: Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhade, Karun Nair (c), Dhruv Shorey, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Siddhesh Veer, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe

VID vs MAH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium provides support for both batters and bowlers but tends to favor bowlers slightly. Team that will win the toss will look to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 25°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for VID vs MAH Dream11 Prediction

Siddhesh Veer (MAH)

Siddhesh Veer has scored 490 runs in 8 matches.

He has scored 2 centuries and a fifty in his last 5 innings.

Harsh Dubey (VID)

Harsh Dubey has taken 14 wickets in 7 matches.

He has picked up 5 wickets in his last two games.

Dhruv Shorey (VID)

Dhruv Shorey has scored 270 runs in 6 matches.

He remained unbeaten with a brilliant 118* in the last match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for VID vs MAH Dream11 Prediction

Karun Nair (VID)

Karun Nair is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 664 runs in 6 innings.

He has scored 5 centuries in those 6 innings.

Arshin Kulkarni (MAH)

Arshin Kulkarni scored 107 in the quarter-final.

He also picked up 1 wicket.

Pradeep Dadhe (MAH)

Pradeep Dadhe has taken 15 wickets in 8 matches.

He has picked up 5 wickets in his last 2 games.

VID vs MAH Player to Avoid

Shubham Dubey (VID)

Shubham Dubey can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for VID vs MAH Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for VID vs MAH Dream11 Prediction

VID vs MAH Dream11 Prediction

Considering the form of both teams, both come into this semi-final unbeaten and as table toppers. It promises to be a thrilling contest, with Maharashtra potentially having a slight edge over Vidarbha.

