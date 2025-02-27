WIM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Top Player Picks for WIM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction
Jerome Taylor (WIM)
Jerome Taylor can be a good pick for this match as he picked up two wickets in the first game.
His experience and ability to take key wickets make him a valuable option.
Ashley Nurse (WIM)
Ashley Nurse took three wickets in the first match.
He can also add valuable runs with the bat in the lower order.
Chris Schofield (ENM)
Chris Schofield scored 18 runs in the first match.
He also contributed with the ball, taking one wicket.
Chris Gayle (WIM)
Chris Gayle has played 463 T20 matches and scored 14,562 runs.
Known as one of the most destructive batters, he has smashed over 1,000 sixes in T20s.
Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WIM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction
Lendl Simmons (WIM)
Lendl Simmons is a good captaincy option as he will open the innings.
He is in great form, scoring an unbeaten 94 in the first match.
Eoin Morgan (ENM)
Although Eoin Morgan failed in the first match, he will continue to lead England Masters as their captain.
He has amassed 2,458 runs in T20Is and was known for his aggressive middle-order batting.
Dwayne Smith (WIM)
Dwayne Smith scored 51 runs in the first match.
He also took one wicket with the ball.
WIM vs ENM Player to Avoid
Chadwick Walton (WIM)
Chadwick Walton can be avoided for this match.
Grand League Team for WIM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction
Small League Team for WIM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction
WIM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction
West Indies Masters won their first match against Australia Masters, while England Masters lost their opening game against India Masters. Looking at both squads, West Indies appear to be the stronger team and are expected to win the upcoming match.