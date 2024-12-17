ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024

After a 3-match T20I series, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be up against each other in a 3-match ODI series. This will be the first game of the series. It will start on 17th December 2024 at 1:00 PM IST. The venue for this game will be Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Zimbabwe lost the T20I series 2-1 after winning the first game. They’ll be eager to do well in the ODI series but they have to be on their toes to do so. The likes of Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine will be the key players for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has recently defeated South Africa and Bangladesh in a 3-match ODI series, respectively. They have some solid spinners in their ranks and the batters have also done a great job. They’ll be eyeing a win to start the ODI series.

ZIM vs AFG: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote/Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

ZIM vs AFG: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be a balanced one. There will be something for everyone. The pacer will get some movement, especially in the first innings with the new ball and spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Batters, once set, will enjoy batting at this wicket. Scores in the range of 250-260 are expected. Teams may prefer chasing.

Showers are predicted during the game time and we may get a rain-interrupted game. The temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Why KKR Should Not Make Ajinkya Rahane Captain for IPL 2025 Despite His Stunning Batting Form

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Craig Ervine (ZIM)

Craig Ervine will be a key batter for his side in the middle order. He’s one of the best batters for Zimbabwe and will be a top fantasy pick.

He has scored 157 runs in 6 ODIs this year at an average of 26.16 including two fifties.

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Sean Williams is another main player for Zimbabwe with both bat and ball. He has been a consistent performer for his side over the years.

Williams hasn’t had a great year in ODIs: 78 runs in 3 games at an average of 26 and has picked up 2 wickets as well.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in good form this year. He has scored 531 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 48.27 including 3 centuries and 2 fifties.

Gurbaz will be a top C/VC option as well.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan will be an excellent C/VC choice in this match. He was in great form in the T20I series.

He has picked up 12 wickets in 5 ODIs this year at an economy of 12.41 including one 5-fer.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza is the best player for his side. He is a match-winner with both bat and ball. He will be a top C/VC pick.

He has scored the highest number of runs: 1255 in 40 matches at an average of 43.85 at Harare in ODIs. He has scored 5 centuries and 6 fifties at the venue. Raza also has the highest wickets at the venue in ODIs: 37.

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai has been in great form in ODIs this year. He will contribute with both bat and ball. Omarzai will be a great C/VC option.

He has 412 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 58.85 including a hundred and 3 fifties. The all-rounder has picked up 11 wickets as well.

ZIM vs AFG Player to Avoid

Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM)

Tadiwanashe Marumani will open the innings for Zimbabwe. He will be against the likes of Allah Ghazanfar and Fazalhaq Farooqi with the new ball. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

Grand League Team for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form and team balance, Afghanistan will start as the favourites to win this match. They’ve been in great form as a team in recent times. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, depends a lot on some of the players to win the games.