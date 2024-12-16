Why KKR Should Not Make Ajinkya Rahane Captain for IPL 2025 Despite His Stunning Batting Form

Ajinkya Rahane, despite his undeniable class, represents a short-term captaincy solution for KKR that comes with significant risks.

Ajinkya Rahane has been in sublime touch lately, topping the charts in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The Mumbai stalwart scored a staggering 469 runs at an average of 58.62 and an incredible strike rate of 164.56, leading his team to the championship.

His exploits included vital knocks under pressure, further cementing his reputation as a dependable batter in domestic cricket. It’s no wonder that Rahane’s name is among the frontrunners for Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) captaincy in the 2025 IPL season.

However, despite his recent batting form, appointing Rahane as KKR’s captain may not be the wisest decision. A closer look at his past captaincy record, the franchise’s long-term goals, and alternative options within the team raises significant doubts about this move.

The Allure of Rahane’s Experience

Rahane’s credentials as a leader are not entirely without merit. His captaincy during India’s historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia in 2020-21 remains iconic.

Under his leadership, the Indian team showed a tough mindset and tactical brilliance, defeating a full-strength Australian side in their backyard. Moreover, his ability to mentor young players and his calm demeanour on the field have earned him widespread respect.

Also Read: ‘It’s Just A’: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals the Secret Behind turning into a T20 Monster ahead of IPL 2025

Rahane also brings a wealth of experience in the IPL, having played for multiple franchises over the years. His stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023 saw him reinvent his T20 batting style, proving that he can adapt to modern demands. These factors make him an attractive choice for KKR, especially given his stellar SMAT performance.

A Troubling Captaincy Record in the IPL

Despite his experience, Rahane’s captaincy record in the IPL is far from encouraging. Over 25 matches as skipper — for Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants — he managed only nine wins, a dismal win percentage of 36%. Among players who have captained at least 20 IPL games, Rahane has the worst loss percentage (64%).

His tenure with Rajasthan Royals in 2019 was particularly troubling. The Royals struggled with consistency under his leadership, leading to him being replaced midway through the season. In T20 cricket, where decisions must be made swiftly and often on instinct, Rahane’s tendency to adopt a more measured approach has frequently been a hindrance.

KKR cannot afford to overlook this history. The IPL is a high-pressure tournament, and captaincy demands a sharp tactical mind, quick decision-making, and the ability to rally a team under challenging circumstances. Rahane’s past record suggests he might not be the ideal fit for these demands.

Age and Longevity

At 36 years old, Rahane would be the oldest captain in IPL 2025, barring any potential surprises from Royal Challengers Bengaluru who could go on to name 37-year-old Virat Kohli as their captain.

While experience can be a valuable asset, age brings its own set of challenges. T20 cricket, in particular, demands peak physical fitness and adaptability, both of which tend to decline with age.

KKR is coming off a title-winning season under Shreyas Iyer, a younger captain who had the time and energy to build a winning team over three years. In contrast, Rahane’s captaincy would likely be a short-term solution, potentially requiring another change in leadership by 2026. This lack of continuity could disrupt the team’s long-term plans and hinder their ability to build sustained success.

A Misfit in the Playing XI?

One of the biggest challenges with Rahane as captain is the uncertainty around his place in the playing XI. While his form in SMAT 2024 was exceptional, his IPL performances in recent years have been inconsistent. Rahane’s standout season with CSK in 2023 was flanked by an underwhelming outing in IPL 2024, where his technical struggles and inability to maintain a high strike rate in the middle overs were exposed.

KKR already has a balanced and competitive squad, with fierce competition for spots in the batting order. If Rahane’s form dips, retaining him in the XI purely because he is the captain could compromise the team’s performance.

Internal Options Offer Better Long-Term Stability

KKR’s leadership decision isn’t being made in a vacuum. The franchise already has two strong internal candidates in Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh. Both players have been integral to KKR’s success in recent years and have developed a deep connection with the team and its fans.

Venkatesh, KKR’s highest-ever signing at Rs. 23.75 crore, was the team’s vice-captain last season and has shown leadership potential. His ability to perform under pressure and his all-round contributions make him a viable option. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh, who has captained Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, has emerged as one of KKR’s most consistent players and was their first-choice retention ahead of the 2025 auction.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane Hits a Magnificent Six As the Ball Disappears Into the Stands in the Semifinal Clash Against Baroda

Both players offer the promise of long-term stability and continuity. Promoting one of them to the captaincy role would align with KKR’s strategy of building for the future. Additionally, having a captain who is already entrenched in the team’s culture and ethos can foster a sense of loyalty and unity within the squad.

The Risk of Missing the Bigger Picture

While Rahane’s immediate form may make him an attractive choice, KKR must consider the broader implications of their decision. The 2025 season is part of a larger cycle leading up to the next mega auction. Appointing a captain who can guide the team through this period and lay the foundation for future success is crucial.

Rahane, despite his undeniable class and experience, represents a short-term solution that comes with significant risks. In contrast, choosing a younger leader like Venkatesh or Rinku would not only provide consistency but also ensure the team is well-positioned for long-term success.

While Ajinkya Rahane’s stellar batting form and wealth of experience cannot be denied, making him KKR’s captain for IPL 2025 would be a risky move. His poor IPL captaincy record, advancing age, and uncertainty about his place in the playing XI are all factors that weigh heavily against him.

For KKR, the smarter choice lies in investing in a younger, homegrown leader who can grow with the team and provide stability for years to come. Whether it’s Venkatesh Iyer or Rinku Singh, the franchise has the talent and resources to build on their recent success without compromising their long-term goals.