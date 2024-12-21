ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024

This will be the third and final ODI of the three-match series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. The first game got washed out and Afghanistan won the second match by a huge margin of 232 runs. The 3rd ODI will be played on 21st December 2024 at 1:00 PM IST. The venue for this game will be Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Zimbabwe lost the last game by a mammoth 232 runs. Their batters failed miserably as they were bundled out for just 54 runs. Their bowlers were also average. They must win this game to end the series in a draw. The likes of Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine must take responsibility in this game.
On the other hand, Afghanistan was exceptional as a team. The batters first scored 286 runs and the bowlers then wreaked havoc in the second innings. Openers Sediqullah Atal (104 runs) and Abul Malik (84 runs) scored 191 runs for the first wicket. Allah Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi never allowed the hosts to get going with the bat. Afghanistan will be eyeing a series win in this game.
Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi
The pitch will be a balanced one. There will be help for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners also come into play as the game progresses. Batters, once set, can score big. Scores in the range of 25-270 are expected, especially if Afghanistan bats first.
A full game is expected with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27-29 degrees Celsius.
Naveed Zadran (AFG)
Fazalhaq Farooqi (ZIM)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Rashid Khan (AFG)
Allah Ghazanfar (AFG)
Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM)
Afghanistan will be the clear favourite to win this game. They’re in excellent form with both bat and ball. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is struggling badly as a team. Afghanistan to win this game and the series.