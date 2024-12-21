ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024

This will be the third and final ODI of the three-match series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. The first game got washed out and Afghanistan won the second match by a huge margin of 232 runs. The 3rd ODI will be played on 21st December 2024 at 1:00 PM IST. The venue for this game will be Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Zimbabwe lost the last game by a mammoth 232 runs. Their batters failed miserably as they were bundled out for just 54 runs. Their bowlers were also average. They must win this game to end the series in a draw. The likes of Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine must take responsibility in this game.

On the other hand, Afghanistan was exceptional as a team. The batters first scored 286 runs and the bowlers then wreaked havoc in the second innings. Openers Sediqullah Atal (104 runs) and Abul Malik (84 runs) scored 191 runs for the first wicket. Allah Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi never allowed the hosts to get going with the bat. Afghanistan will be eyeing a series win in this game.

ZIM vs AFG: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi

ZIM vs AFG: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch will be a balanced one. There will be help for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners also come into play as the game progresses. Batters, once set, can score big. Scores in the range of 25-270 are expected, especially if Afghanistan bats first.

A full game is expected with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27-29 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Naveed Zadran (AFG)

Naveed Zadran was brilliant in the last game. He picked up 3 wickets in just 3 overs including a maiden over.

He will be a key pacer for Afghanistan and a top fantasy pick.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (ZIM)

Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up 2 wickets in the last match. He is a genuine wicket-taker with the new ball and can pick up wickets in clusters on his day.

Zimbabwe is struggling with the bat and Farooqi will fancy his chances in this game.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza is the best player for his side but he too has failed to get going.

Raza will contribute with both bat and ball. He will be a top pick despite his current form.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan didn’t bowl in the last game. He’s arguably the best leg-spinner in world cricket. He can go through any batting unit on his day.

He has picked up 12 wickets in 6 ODIs this year at an economy of 12.41 including one 5-fer.

Allah Ghazanfar (AFG)

Allah Ghazanfar has picked up 16 wickets in 10 games at an economy this year.

He picked up 3 wickets in the last game. His mystery spin may prove too much to handle for Zimbabwe. Ghazanfar will be a top C/VC pick.

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai has been in excellent form in ODIs. He failed with the bat but picked up one wicket in the last game.

Omarzai will bowl with the new ball and then towards the end of the innings. He has been in terrific form with the bat and will be an excellent C/VC option.

ZIM vs AFG Player to Avoid

Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM)

Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 3 runs in the last game. He will open the innings for Zimbabwe. He will be up against the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, Allah Ghazanfar and Fazalhaq Farooqi with the new ball. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Afghanistan will be the clear favourite to win this game. They’re in excellent form with both bat and ball. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is struggling badly as a team. Afghanistan to win this game and the series.