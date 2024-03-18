Top 5 bowlers to pick in your Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IPL 2024

There is a misconception that T20 cricket is only about the batters. We see the fours and sixes as the medium to drive the game forward. But that's not true. Bowlers play an equally important role in this form of cricket. Their quota of 4 overs is crucial and plays an important role in a team's success.

Although these are just 24 balls, but a bowler can change the game in just one spell. When T20 cricket was born, it was estimated that bowlers will have no role and they will be just like bowling machines. But as the game has developed, bowlers have evolved their skills further in order to be successful.

Fast bowlers have developed different forms of slower balls along with the yorkers while spinners have added extra variations in their armoury. Mystery spinners have come into the mix a lot more now and they are in demand in T20 teams across the world. Batters can win you matches but bowlers can win you tournaments.

Today, we will have a look at the 5 bowlers you should pick in your Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team. for IPL 2024. You can make your team by downloading the Gamesys11 app from Google Play Store or iOS app store.

Jasprit Bumrah

Record: Matches 120, Wkts 145, Bowl Avg. 23.30, Econ. Rate 7.39

Jasprit Bumrah is a delight for any captain to have in the team. He is skillful, picks up wickets at any stage of the game and can bowl equally well with new and old ball. The 30-year-old quick is a quality operator with the new ball as he swings the ball at high pace. He also has a deadly yorker and a slower ball in the death overs and picks lot of wickets at that stage.

Telegram Group Join Now

Bumrah has a commanding record as a fast bowler in IPL and is the leader of the pack for Mumbai Indians. He has played a huge role in Mumbai Indians' title victories over the years. Bumrah's exceptional skills should be enough to be picked in the fantasy team as he is a dependable option in any condition.

Kuldeep Yadav

Record: Matches 73, Wkts 71, Bowl Avg. 28.39, Econ. Rate 8.13

A wrist-spinner is always a wicket-taker even though he can be expensive at times. Kuldeep Yadav's evolution over the years has been inspirational. At one time, he even struggled to be a part of KKR's playing XI. But since he has joined Delhi Capitals in 2022, he has been excellent. In IPL 2022, he won four Player of the Match awards, the most by any player that season.

IPL 2023 was modest by his standards as he had just 10 wickets in 14 matches to his name. But his recent form has been exceptional. He played a crucial role in India's road to the 2023 World Cup final and the recently concluded Test series against England. The left-arm wristspinner can be expensive at times but is a genuine wicket-taker in the middle overs.

Rashid Khan

Record: Matches 109, Wkts 139, Bowl Avg. 20.76, Econ. Rate 6.67

The 25-year-old is already a legend in the IPL. There is hardly a season when Rashid Khan is not in form. His skills with the ball are probably unmatchable. The leg-spinner has a ever-so-dangerous googly which he uses as his wicket-taking delivery. Rashid is always among the top wicket-takers in an IPL season.

Despite batters not taking any big risks against him, he finds a way to pick up wickets with his exceptional talent. This also makes him the most dependable bowler for his side. With many key players unavailable for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, Rashid will have a huge role to play. He can also contribute runs with the bat which makes him such a valuable player.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Record: Matches 145, Wkts 187, Bowl Avg. 21.69, Econ. Rate 7.67

Another leg-spinner in this list is Yuzvendra Chahal. He has a terrific record in the IPL. Even though he is not part of the India's squads currently, he still poses constant wicket-taking threat. Chahal is not afraid to flight the ball against quality batters and he gets his wickets this way. The leg-spinner is an experienced bowler in IPL and has a crucial role to play for Rajasthan Royals..

Chahal was earlier part of RCB where he got tremendous success in batting-friendly conditions at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. But he joined Rajasthan Royals in 2022 and he continued his good IPL form with this franchise as well, picking up over 20 wickets in each of the seasons. He will be looking to prove a point to the national selectors with his performance and make a case for him in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Kagiso Rabada

Record: Matches 69, Wkts 106, Bowl Avg. 20.74, Econ. Rate 8.42

The South African quick is known for his skills with the new ball and yorkers. Rabada can be an expensive bowler but he can win matches by picking up wickets when required. With the new ball, he is most dangerous. He has a cracking yorker for the slog overs as well.

Kagiso Rabada is an experienced bowler in every form of the game. For Punjab Kings, he is likely to be the first overseas pick in the fast bowling department. Over the years, Punjab Kings have struggled to make it to the playoffs. Rabada is likely to play a crucial role for the franchise if they are to turnaround their fortunes.

Also read: 5 all rounders you should pick in your Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IPL 2024

The fast bowlers are likely to play a big role in the initial stages of the IPL but as the tournament goes on, spinners will come into the picture as well. Apart from the above bowlers, the eyes will be on Mohammed Siraj, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Wanindu Hasaranga as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.