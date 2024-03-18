5 all rounders you should pick in your Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IPL 2024

Their ability to hit the big money shots or take crucial wickets can single-handedly change the fate of the game.

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is drawing closer as the teams get busy with their penultimate preparations. The league, over the years, have seen the birth of many cricketers whereas some stars have gone on to become household names.

While big-hitters and smart bowlers are a hot pick for every team, it's a no-brainer that top-performing all-rounders are the priority of every franchise. Their ability to hit the big money shots or take crucial wickets can single-handedly change the fate of the game.

Ahead of the new edition, all eyes will once again be on the key all-rounders who can deliver the goods for their teams. Let's take a look at the Top 5 options who can give a big boost to your Gamesys11 fantasy cricket Team.

Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

IPL Record: Matches 124, Runs 2719, Avg. 26.40, SR. 157.6, Wickets 31

The 2023 ODI World Cup winning all-rounder has been brilliant for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ever since making his debut for the franchise in the IPL 2021 season. He has amassed 1,214 runs for RCB at an impressive strike rate of 161.43. Notably, he can also make a handy contribution with his off-spin, having claimed 31 wickets at an economy of 7.82.

The 'Big Show' will once look forward to doing an encore and aim to shine in the upcoming season as well.

Mitchell Marsh

IPL Record: Matches 38, Runs 605, Avg. 20.17, SR. 125.26, Wickets 36

Another Australian all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh will be a pivotal figure for Delhi Capitals' prospects for their maiden title in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Known for his explosive batting prowess, Marsh's role at the top order has been instrumental for Australia.

Telegram Group Join Now

With prior IPL stints with Pune Warriors India and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Marsh brings valuable experience to the table, having featured in 38 matches and amassing 605 runs at a promising strike rate of 125.26. Despite modest statistics in previous IPL outings, Marsh will aim to replicate his international form.

Additionally, his bowling skills add depth to his utility, with 36 scalps under his belt at an economy rate of 8.11.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: 5 Overseas Players you should pick in your Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Hardik Pandya

IPL Record: Matches 123, Runs 2309, Avg. 30.38, SR. 145.86, Wickets 53

With a new challenge ahead as the skipper of IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians, Pandya will definitely have an uphill task cut out for himself with all the expectations building up. Transitioning back to MI, Pandya resumes his association with the team, having been part of their roster from 2015 to 2021.

Pandya brings a wealth of IPL experience to the table, having played 123 matches and notched up 2309 runs at an impressive strike rate of 145.86. While his international engagements have been limited leading up to the competition, Pandya's versatility as an all-rounder remains a focal point.

His medium-pace bowling can be effective both at the start and in the middle overs, adding another dimension to his game which is evident from his tally of 53 wickets at an economy rate of 8.80 in the tournament thus far.

Ravindra Jadeja

IPL Record: Matches 226, Runs 2692, Avg. 26.39, SR. 128.56, Wickets 152

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been a key member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team for over a decade now. The dynamic left-hander can smack the ball long besides bowling his four handy overs consistently.

Jadeja is also among the finest fielders going around. In the IPL, he has slammed 2,692 runs and scalped 152 wickets. He hit the winning runs for CSK in the final match last season and the franchise will be hoping for him to step up this time around as well.

Andre Russell

IPL Record: Matches 112, Runs 2262, Avg. 29.0, SR. 174.0, Wickets 96

Although he struggled with his performances in the last season, two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decided to retain the West Indies all-rounder ahead of last December's auction in Dubai. The big Jamaican has just made his return to international cricket and is one of the best all-rounders in the business.

Russell along with his brute force is a huge weapon with the bat in KKR's arsenal. The 35-year-old is also more than a handy option with the ball and already has a fifer for KKR.

He was recently in excellent form in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024) and will hope to continue the momentum in the upcoming IPL 2024.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.