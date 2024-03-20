5 uncapped India players you must pick in your Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Some exciting, young Indian talents will be in action in IPL 2024 who are ready to entertain us with their outstanding skills and abilities.

The 17th edition of Indian Premier League will begin on March 22. Regarded as the best T20 domestic league in the world, the IPL is set to entertain the viewers this year as well. Some huge international stars will be in action for their respective teams with an aim to lift the coveted trophy in a span of two months.

IPL has produced some high-quality talented players over the years. The league is not only about the capped international players, but also about the uncapped Indian players as well. The tournament is a perfect platform for these players, who get to spend some valuable time with the international players and learn about their methods.

This season, IPL is going to throw some limelight on some unknown Indian talents. Despite being uncapped, these players possess the ability to take the tournament by storm through their abilities.

Kumar Kushagra

T20 Record: Matches 11, Runs 140, Avg. 15.55, SR. 117.64

Kumar Kushagra was signed by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 auction for INR 7.2 crore. The amount seems massive considering he is an uncapped player, but the 19-year old has a lot of potential. Although he hasn't played much T20 cricket, but his record in List A cricket is brilliant, where he has scored 700 runs at an average of 46.

Kushagra's strength is his ability to hit the ball hard. The wicketkeeper-batter can bat lower down the order and produce some lusty hits. If Pant is not fit to keep wickets, Kushagra can take the wicketkeeping gloves as well.

Sameer Rizvi

T20 Record: Matches 11, Runs 295, Avg. 49.16, SR. 134.70

Sameer Rizvi has received plenty of praises even before the start of the season. He was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 8 crore in IPL 2024 auction. The youngster is also known as the right-handed Suresh Raina. In the UP T20 League 2023, Rizvi scored 455 runs in 9 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 188.80.

Rizvi's ability to hit spin has stood out the most. He also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, scoring 277 runs at an average of 69.25 and a strike rate of 140. Rizvi recently smashed a triple century in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy. It remains to be seen how the 20-year-old performs against quality spinners in the IPL.

Riyan Parag

T20 Record: Matches 98, Runs 2043, Bat Avg. 30, SR. 142.17, Wkts 41, Bowl Avg. 29.39, Econ. Rate 7.22

Riyan Parag is no longer an unknown commodity in the IPL. The allrounder is known for his big-hitting in the middle order and his handy off-spin bowling. Parag made his IPL debut way back in 2019 for Rajasthan Royals. He is an experienced IPL player and is not new to the huge crowds in the tournament.

Despite unsatisfied performances over the years, RR have backed his talent so far. Parag led Assam to Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 semifinal with his blistering form with the bat. Recently, the 22-year-old struck the second fastest hundred in Ranji Trophy history off just 56 balls. He finished the innings with 155 runs off 87 balls. He will look to take his good form to a bigger stage in this year's IPL.

Tushar Deshpande

T20 Record: Matches 67, Wkts 99, Bowl Avg. 20.66, Econ. Rate 8.47

Tushar Deshpande will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. The fast bowler can be expensive at times but is a genuine wicket-taker. He played all the games for CSK last season picking up 21 wickets in the process. He bowls with good pace and can pick up wickets upfront.

Deshpande played a crucial role in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy win recently. Not only with the ball, Deshpande can hold a bat as well as he showed in the Ranji quarterfinal against Baroda, where he scored a career-best 123. In the absence of quality death bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman, Deshpande is likely to be a part of CSK's first choice playing XI.

Arshin Kulkarni

T20 Record: Matches 6, Runs 121, Bat Avg. 24.20, SR. 163.51, Wkts 4, Bowl Avg. 45.75, Econ. Rate 9.63

The allrounder from Maharashtra has loads of potential to grow into a quality cricketer. Arshin Kulkarni recently represented India in the Under-19 World Cup played in South Africa, where he scored 189 runs while opening the innings and picked up 4 wickets as well. He showed his six-hitting prowess in the Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Kulkarni is a fast-bowling allrounder, which is a rare commodity in Indian cricket. He is an aggressive cricketer and mostly bats at the top order. The teenager is known to strike big sixes and his game is likely to suit T20 cricket. He was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for his base price INR 20 lakhs in the IPL 2024 auction.

