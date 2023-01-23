HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 53, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League

HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction: All you need to know about the BBL 2022-23 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Preview

As we are getting closer to the business end of this season’s Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes is set to host Sydney Sixers in Match 53 at the Bellerive Oval.

Hobart Hurricanes are already out of the knockout race as they are languishing at the second-last position in the points table with five wins in twelve games. Their poor show with the bat throughout the tournament has been the major reason behind their downfall this season. However, with two games left in their campaign, Matthew Wade and his men will be hoping to end the season on a high.

On the other side, Sydney Sixers have already qualified for the knockouts and are placed second in the points table with nine wins out of thirteen games. They are coming into this match on the back of five consecutive wins, including a victory over the table-toppers Perth Scorchers. The men in pink will be playing their last game of the league stage before going to the knockouts and will be hoping to continue their momentum with another win.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Big Bash League 2022-23

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 53

Date: 3rd January 2023

Time: 1:45 PM IST

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart is a balanced one. Even though it has been more of a low-scoring venue this season, a better game is expected for the batters. However, seamers have got most of the wickets at this venue this season with spinners also controlling the game during the middle overs. The first innings total is expected to be around 160. The team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather does not look great in Hobart for this match. There is an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Team News

No injuries and availability updates reported from both sides.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

Sydney Sixers Playing XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Todd Murphy

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers have been unbeaten for a while now and will start this match as favorites.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tim David: Tim David will be a top captaincy choice for this game. The 26-year-old has been Hurricanes best batter this season as he is currently their highest run-scorer in the tournament with 326 runs at an average above 46. He scored an unbeaten 76 in his last game at the Bellerive Oval this season and also scored a half century last time Sydney Sixers had a trip to Hobart.

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith is currently Hurricanes’ highest-wicket taker in the tournament. In 12 games, the pace ace has 19 wickets at a strike rate of 14.8. In addition, he has eight wickets in Hobart this season at a brilliant strike rate of 12. It is advisable to keep Meredith as one of your captaincy choices for this match.

Steve Smith: Steve Smith will begin this game as one of the top captaincy choices. Yes, he has not played at the Bellerive Oval for a while but his recent form with the bat cannot be ignored. The Australian international scored coming into this game on the back of two consecutive centuries and is expected to continue his good touch with the bat.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Paddy Dooley: The left-arm wrist spinner will be an excellent differential pick for this match. Dooley did not play in the last game but has been one of the top bowlers for the Hurricanes this season. He has 6 wickets in three games in Hobart this season and overall 16 wickets in the tournament for the Hurricanes.

Darcy Short: Darcy Short is having a forgetful season. However, his record at the venue suggests he will be a top differential pick for this game. Nobody has more runs than Short at this venue and also in the games involving both Sixers and Hurricanes.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matthew Wade: The Hurricanes’ skipper does not have a convincing record at the Bellerive Oval. It is advisable to avoid him from picking in your XI for this game.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team