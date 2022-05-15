LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 63

Prediction for LKN vs RR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Match 63 of the IPL 2022 season.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants are at the 2nd position with 8 wins in 12 games. They have been one of the best teams of IPL 2022. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock make one of the strongest opening pairs in the tournament. Deepak Hooda has been excellent at number 3. Others in the middle-order need to perform as this is the business end of the tournament. Overall, they’ve done a good job as a batting unit and need consistency in the middle-order.

Their bowlers have been the true match winners for them. Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, and Dushmantha Chameera have been brilliant and have been assisted well by Jason Holder in the pacer department. All their bowlers are hit the deck bowlers and have been super effective. Krunal Pandya has been decent in the spin department. Lucknow has a very good bowling attack and will expect their bowlers to continue their good form.

Rajasthan Royals are at the 3rd position with 6 wins in 12 games. They need to win both of their remaining games to qualify for the play-offs. Rajasthan started off really well on the back of Jos Buttler’s purple patch but now they are over-reliant on him to do the bulk of the scoring. Sanju Samson has been hot and cold this season and has failed to convert his starts into big scores. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been decent while Devdutt Padikkal has been very consistent for them. Rajasthan’s main issue is their batting depth as they have to use R Ashwin at number 3 to compensate for that.

Their bowlers too were brilliant initially but have lost track in the last few games. Overall they have been very good. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Sen form their pace attack which is a good pace attack. Boult swings the new ball while Krishna and Kuldeep are more of a hit the deck bowlers. Yuzvendra Chahal has been their best bowler in this season and has the joint-most wickets (23) in IPL 2022 as of now. Ravichandran Ashwin too has been consistent with his bowling. Rajasthan will have to be at their best if they are to win this game and keep their play-offs hopes alive.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 20, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: 15th May 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

LKN vs RR Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

Brabourne is the best batting venue in IPL 2022. There have been seven scores of 200+ at this venue and nine scores of 190+ in IPL 2022 at this ground. This game is expected to be a high scoring one as well. The average first innings score here is 172 runs in IPL 2022. Chasing sides have won 9 out 18 games played here. Teams will look to win the toss and chase. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball while spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals after a good start have struggled in the last few games. Lucknow has been a very consistent side but they were defeated badly in their last game. Rajasthan will look to win this and move one step closer to qualification while Lucknow will look to win this game and maintain their position in the top 2. Lucknow Super Giants are expected to win this game.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Both teams are expected to be unchanged for this game.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen

Top Captaincy Choices for LKN vs RR Dream11 Match

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will be the default captaincy choice for this game. Buttler has lost track in the last few games but he has been in excellent form this season and is the highest run-scorer with 625 runs at an average of 56.82 including 3 hundreds and 3 fifties.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock will be another top captaincy option. The wicket-keeper batter is known for his aggressive approach at the top. He is in good form at the moment. De Kock has 355 runs to his name in IPL 2022. He scored 50 in the second last game against Kolkata. He will give points from catches and stumpings as well.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is an excellent captaincy choice. Rahul is of the most consistent batters of the tournament and has performed in this season as well scoring 459 runs at an average of 45.90 with 2 centuries to his name. He failed in the last two games and a big knock is due from him.

Budget Picks for LKN vs RR Dream11 Match

Devdutt Padikkal (8.5 Credits): Devdutt Padikkal will bat in the top 4. He is in good form and has been scoring runs consistently. He scored 48 runs in the last game against DC. Padikkal will be a good budget pick at 8.5 credits.

Mohsin Khan (8.5 Credits): Mohsin Khan has been phenomenal for the Super Giants. He has picked wickets in almost every game and has been very economical. Mohsin has been excellent with the new ball for Lucknow and has done well towards the end as well with his hard lengths.

Differential Pick for LKN vs RR Dream11 Match

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna is a key pacer for the Royals. He will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs. Prasidh bowls with good pace and gets extra bounce because of his height. He has been bowling well and will be an excellent differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LKN vs RR Dream11 Match

If RR Bats First: C - Jos Buttler , VC - KL Rahul

If LKN Bats First: C - Deepak Hooda, VC - Yuzvendra Chahal

Mega League Team for LKN vs RR Dream11 Match

If LKN Bats First: C - Avesh Khan, VC - Quinton de Kock

If RR Bats First: C - Devdutt Padikkal, VC - Mohsin Khan

Which Contests to Join for LKN vs RR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.