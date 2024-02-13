ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Eliminator Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Dubai Capitals are a strong team and should win the contest.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals

Date

13 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy has 1230 runs at an average of 25.10 and a strike rate of 139.93 in 50 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Joe Clarke has 978 runs at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 134.15 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Laurie Evans has 1271 runs at an average of 30.26 and a strike rate of 153.13 in 49 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

David Willey has 38 wickets at an average of 23.86 and a strike rate of 18.89 in 39 T20 innings since 2023.

Sunil Narine has 58 wickets at an average of 25.17 and a strike rate of 21 in 56 T20 innings since 2023.

Tom Banton has 665 runs at an average of 27.70 and a strike rate of 143.62 in 25 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Max Holden has 640 runs at an average of 27.82 and a strike rate of 172.97 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties and a century.

Leus du Plooy has 1046 runs at an average of 32.68 and a strike rate of 150.07 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties.

Sam Billings has 1043 runs at an average of 22.67 and a strike rate of 138.32 in 54 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Sikandar Raza has 1375 runs at an average of 32.73 and a strike rate of 145.19 in 52 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 47 wickets at an average of 21.51 and a strike rate of 18.40 in 51 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Olly Stone has 18 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 13.94 in 13 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Zahir Khan has 10 wickets at an average of 18.90 and a strike rate of 14.40 in eight T20 innings since 2023.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 164, with pacers snaring 67.79% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with occasional help for speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Joe Clarke, Alishan Sharafu, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, David Willey, Sagar Kalyan, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan.

Dubai Capitals: Tom Banton, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Ben Dunk, Dasun Shanaka, Scott Kuggeleijn, Olly Stone, Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Willey: David Willey is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Willey will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. Expect him to make an impact again.

Olly Stone: Olly Stone has bowled well this tournament. He will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. The track will also suit him.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke has a selection % of less than 6 as of now. Clarke will bat in the top order and can score useful runs. He can fetch match-winning points.

Tom Banton: Tom Banton has been selected by less than 31% as of now. Banton will open the innings and can score useful runs. Expect him to play well.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sagar Kalyan: Sagar Kalyan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Leus du Plooy, Dasun Shanka, and Sunil Narine.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Michael-Kyle Pepper, Max Holden, Joshua Little, and Zahir Khan.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Clarke, Sam Billings, Haider Ali, and Sunil Narine.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Max Holden, Laurie Evans, Joshua Little, and Zahir Khan.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Dubai Capitals are a strong team and should win the contest.

